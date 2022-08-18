Video
500 chemical warehouses to be moved to Shyampur by Dec: Taposh

Published : Thursday, 18 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Staff Correspondent

Dhaka South city Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh on Wednesday assured that more than 500 chemical warehouses and factories of Old Dhaka will be relocated by December this year.
"The procedure of relocating the chemical warehouses and factories is going on. By this year, some 500 chemical warehouses and factories would be relocated at Shyampur industrial area. Until completion of the relocation, we will not get rid of such accidents," the Mayor said while speaking to media during his visit to Chawk Bazar plastic factory fire site where a recent fire killed six people.
"These factories and warehouses are putting locals at risk of accidents. It's not possible to save the people of the area from such accidents, if awareness among the people is created. Every one of the area must have to come forward to prevent such accidents creating awareness among the people to stop such illegal activities. However, the work is underway to relocate those warehouses and factories," he said.
Taposh noted that the restaurant set ablaze was an
illegal establishment as it had no commercial clearance to get gas and electricity connections.  "How the restaurant can get such services of utilities including water, gas and electricity from the authorities without having permits of doing business? We have suspended giving permits of doing such business in this area. The authorities must have to examine their papers before giving utility services to those organizations."
He also expressed his shock over getting illegal utility services from the concerned authorities. "Due to the lack in inspection before giving utility services, several incidents are taking place in this area every year," he added.



