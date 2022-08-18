Case against Dr Yunus can proceed: HC

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday paved the way for the lower court to run the trial proceedings of a case filed against Grameen Telecom Chairman and Nobel Laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus and three others for allegedly violating labour laws.

fter final hearing on a petition filed by Yunus, the HC bench Justice S M Kuddus Zaman and Justice Fahmida Quader discharged the rule issued by it earlier in this regard.

There is no legal bar for the lower court to run the trial proceedings of the case against Yunus in connection with the case following the High Court order, lawyers concerned opined.

However, Advocate Abdullah Al Mamun, counsel for Yunus, told reporters that they would move with the Appellate Division against the High Court order.











