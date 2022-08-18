ECNEC approves enhanced cost of Kalurghat-Chaktai 4-lane Marine drive

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 17: The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved the Revised Development Project Proposal (RDPP) of 9.5-kilometre long "Construction of road along Karnaphuli River from Kalurghat Bridge to Chaktai Canal" enhancing Tk 469.15 crore on August 16.

The approval came in the ECNEC meeting with its Chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair. The Premier joined the meeting virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence while ministers, state ministers, planning commission members and secretaries concerned attended the meeting at a conference room in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area. The first DPP of the project was approved by the ECNEC on April 25 in 2017 with an estimated cost of Tk 2,310 crore.

Presently the total cost of the project enhanced at Tk 2,779.15 crore.

Under the revised project construction of 5.5 km long retaining wall and walkway have been included.

Kazi Hasan Bin Shams Chief engineer of the Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) told the Daily Observer that construction works of 8 km long embankment have already been completed.

He said that the land of 1.50 kilometres from Kalurghat Indstrial area to Railway bridge have been acquired.

CDA had issued notice to the owners of the land of the area. After making payment of the land value, CDA will go for construction of the 1.5 km long embankment. The works in this area had been delayed due to delay in acquisition of land.

Hasan said, the acquisistion of land in 1.50 km from Kalurghat Industrial area to Kalurghat Railway bridge had been delayed due to various bottlenecks.

Presently, the problem has been solved and the lands have been acquired.

But the construction works in 8 km long area have been completed, CDA Chief Engineer claimed.

Meanwhile, earlier, the schedule time for completion of the project had been extended for one year more. The schedule time for completion was June 2021 last. But it has been extended to June 2022 next for second time. Currently, the deadline has been extended to June 2024 next.

The construction works of the project was inaugurated in June 2019

last with the construction of a sluice gate at the estuary of Chaktai canal. Eleven more sluice gates will be constructed at the estuary of 11 canals of the city under this project.











