

Janmashtami today

In separate messages, President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina greeted the members of the Hindu community on the occasion of Janmashtami and wished all success of the programmes.

In a message on the eve of the occasion, the

President said Janmashtami is one of the major religious festivals of the Hindu community.

Sri Krishna was a symbol of humanity and social reformer whose main philosophy was to forge the bond of true love and harmony among people, removing injustice, repression, persecution and conflicts from society, he said.

According to Hindu religion, the President said, Lord Sri Krishna takes birth in ages in the world to safeguard the religious and good people and annihilate sins and malevolence of people.

"Communal harmony is our great heritage. We will have to keep intact the mutual amity and harmony with our united efforts," the President said.

"To achieve national progress and prosperity, everyone should collectively maintain the existing harmony and mutual friendship in the society," he added.

He called upon all specially the Hindu devotees to stand by the helpless and distressed people of the society imbued with the philosophy of Lord Sri Krishna.

The President wished all success of the Janmashtami celebrations.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in her message, said Sri Krishna had upheld the flag of peace and love for humanity and justice throughout his life.

The main objective of Sri Krishna was to establish friendship among people and parity in society, the Premier said, adding that he adored the mankind through his works and lifestyle. -BSS



















