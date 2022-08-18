HC seeks info of WASA MD's salary for last 13yrs

After expressing dissatisfaction over the high range salary of Taksim A Khan, the High Court on Wednesday commented that the decision of the WASA Board in the appointment of its managing director Taksim A Khan was completely contradictory with the decision issued by the Ministry of Finance.

"We got salary as per the government's pay scale of 2015. How, the Dhaka WASA Board increases salary of its Managing Director. Is the authority paying him Tk 6.25 lakh as salary," the HC bench came up with the comments while it ordered the WASA Board to give details information on how much money took by its Managing Director (MD) Taksim A Khan as gross salaries and others benefit including performance bonuses during the last 13 years.

The HC bench comprising Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and justice Kazi Md Ejarul Haque Akondo came up with the comments and order during the hearing on a petition filed by Consumer Association of Bangladesh's (CAB) Chairman architect Mubasshar Hussain challenging the legality of several decisions taken by Dhaka WASA.

The HC bench asked the WASA Board to submit this account before it within 60 days.

The HC bench also issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to explain why Taksim A Khan its inaction over the removal of the MD of Dhaka Wasa should not be declared illegal and appropriate steps should not be taken to remove him.

The HC bench also issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to explain within four weeks as to why Taksim A Khan should not be removed from the post of managing director of WASA.

It also asked the government to explain why its inaction to remove Taksim A Khan from the post of managing director of WASA should not be declared illegal. Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua, counsel for the petitioner, told reporters that the High Court asked the WASA Board authority to submit the account of how much salary, bonus and other benefits have been given in the last 13 years to its MD Taksim A Khan.

Taksim A Khan has been discussed and criticized at various times. Since 2009, he has been the MD of Dhaka WASA. His tenure has been extended a total of six times since his first appointment.

Although the water supplied by WASA is unsuitable for drinking in many areas in Dhaka, he claims that the water supplied by WASA is safe and he also drinks it without boiling it.











