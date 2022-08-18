Bangladesh economy is not in crisis: IMF

Bangladesh's economy is not in crisis and its external position is "very different from several countries in the region,'' said Rahul Anand, Division Chief in the IMF's Asia and Pacific Department.

The IMF official briefed reporters virtually on the current economic situation of Bangladesh in support of his stand during an online conference on Tuesday.

According to the IMF, the decision on providing a loan to Bangladesh will be finalized in October and there is no relation of the fuel price hike in Bangladesh with the IMF's loan.

Citing that Bangladesh has a low risk of debt distress and is very different from Sri Lanka, he said Bangladesh's external debt is relatively low, close to 14 per cent of GDP.

Regarding Bangladesh's reserves, Rahul said, "The country has recently faced several rounds of currency devaluation. However, despite the reduced reserves, the country still has enough reserves to cover four to five months of potential imports.

