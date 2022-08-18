Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 18 August, 2022, 12:42 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Bangladesh economy is not in crisis: IMF

Published : Thursday, 18 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 262
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh's economy is not in crisis and its external position is "very different from several countries in the region,'' said Rahul Anand, Division Chief in the IMF's Asia and Pacific Department.
The IMF official briefed reporters virtually on the current economic situation of Bangladesh in support of his stand during an online conference on Tuesday.
According to the IMF, the decision on providing a loan to Bangladesh will be finalized in October and there is no relation of the fuel price hike in Bangladesh with the IMF's loan.  
Citing that Bangladesh has a low risk of debt distress and is very different from Sri Lanka, he said Bangladesh's external debt is relatively low, close to 14 per cent of GDP.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has commented that Bangladesh is not in a critical situation. The organization said, the situation in Bangladesh is different from Sri Lanka. The risk of the country going into default is also low.
He also said, "Bangladesh is not in a critical situation, in terms of foreign debt, it is in a very different position compared to other countries in the region. Rahul Anand said that IMF is ready to help Bangladesh, "IMF officials will discuss with Bangladesh according to policies and procedures."
Regarding Bangladesh's reserves, Rahul said, "The country has recently faced several rounds of currency devaluation. However, despite the reduced reserves, the country still has enough reserves to cover four to five months of potential imports.
"The IMF stands ready to support Bangladesh, and the staff will engage with the authorities on program design as per the established policies and procedures of the Fund," an IMF spokesperson said following the request by Bangladesh government.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
500 chemical warehouses to be moved to Shyampur by Dec: Taposh
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader addresses a protest rally
Five JMB men sentenced to death in Ctg Naval base mosque attack
Case against Dr Yunus can proceed: HC
ECNEC approves enhanced cost of Kalurghat-Chaktai 4-lane Marine drive
Gone are days to assume power thru arson, terrorism: Quader
Janmashtami today
Conditions across border not right for Rohingya return: UNHCR chief


Latest News
Child drowns in Pirojpur
US, Taiwan to start formal trade talks under new initiative
Matuail factory fire extinguished
Teacher couple found dead in private car
Biman launches Dhaka-Guangzhou flights
Teenage boy stabbed to death in city's Shahjahanpur
Oil prices ease as Russia output increases
Dhaka's air quality remains 'unhealthy'
Bangladesh panel begins discussion to buy Russian fuel oil
Hindus celebrate Janmashtami in Bangladesh
Most Read News
Rohingyas in India to get flats, security
China inducing rainfall to combat severe drought
Nasa readies giant Moon rocket for maiden flight
IIUC students get WAMY scholarships
Monkeypox can spread to pet dogs, doctors report
Biden signs major climate change, health care law
A crow with a parched throat quenches its thirst by drinking
A foreign military expert poses in front of a Russian Sukhoi Su-57
BNP blames 'corruption' for soaring prices of essentials
Chappell ends 45-year commentary career
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft