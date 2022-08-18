BANKING EVENTS

A. B. M. Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Union Bank Ltd along with other officials placed a floral wreath on the eve of 47th Death Anniversary and National Mourning Day on 15thAugust, 2022 at the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Bank's Head Office, Gulshan-1, Dhaka and organized Tree plantation and distributed food in different Orphanage and Madrasha. photo: BankUttara Bank Chairman Azharul Islam along with Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Rabiul Hossain, other high officials and local elites inaugurating its 244th branch at Teknaf, Coxs Bazar recently. photo: Bank