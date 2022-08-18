|
BANKING EVENTS
A. B. M. Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Union Bank Ltd along with other officials placed a floral wreath on the eve of 47th Death Anniversary and National Mourning Day on 15thAugust, 2022 at the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Bank's Head Office, Gulshan-1, Dhaka and organized Tree plantation and distributed food in different Orphanage and Madrasha. photo: Bank
Uttara Bank Chairman Azharul Islam along with Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Rabiul Hossain, other high officials and local elites inaugurating its 244th branch at Teknaf, Coxs Bazar recently. photo: Bank