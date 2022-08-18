

GIB inks deal with Chattogram WASA

In presence of Eng. A K M Fazlullah, Managing Director of Chattogram WASA, Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, Additional Managing Director of Global Islami Bank and Md. Samsul Alam, DMD (Finance), Chattogram WASA signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Under this agreement, all branches and sub-branches of Chattogram and adjoining areas will be able to serve Chattogram WASA by receiving water and sewerage bills and other related payments.

Begum Tahera Ferdous, DMD (Admin), Chattogram WASA, Imtiaz Ahmed Siddiqui, Head of Marketing, Mohammad Nasir Uddin, Chattogram Zonal Head and Agrabad Branch Manager, Syed Asad Mahmood, Manager, Jubilee Road Branch of Global Islami Bank and other high officials of both the organisations were present on the occasion.





