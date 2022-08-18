

Mercantile Bank opens sub-branches at Jigatola, Gharishar Bazar

Bank's Chairman Morshed Alam MP, virtually launched the uposhakhas as the chief guest, says a press release.

Bank's Managing Director and CEO Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury opened the banking activities of the uposhakhas virtually by cutting ribbon in a ceremony arranged at the Head Office of the bank.

M. Amanullah, Chairman, Risk Management Committee; Al-Haj Akram Hossain (Humayun), M. A. Khan Belal and Mohammad Abdul Awal Directors of the bank spoke as the special guests on the occasion.

Mati Ul Hasan, AMD, Adil Raihan, Shamim Ahmed, Hasne Alam and Md. Mahmood Alam Chowdhury, DMDs, Tapash Chandra Paul, PhD, CFO of the bank, Ashim Kumar Saha, Shah Md. Sohel Khurshid & Mohammad Iqbal Rezwan, SEVPs and Abu Asghar G. Haruni, Company Secretary of the bank, guests, customers, two HOBs of the uposhakhas, in-charges of the uposhakhas along with senior executives of the bank were connected virtually on the opening ceremony on 11 August.

















