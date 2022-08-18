BD, Tripura trade rises to Tk1,200cr in FY '22

AGARTALA, August 17: The foreign trade between Bangladesh and Tripura has increased by 158 percent in the last four years while the trade was Rs 390.68 crore in 2017-18 during the Leftist regime and now, it has increased to Rs 1,008.40 crore (Tk1,199.99) in 2021-22 fiscal year, said Industries and Commerce secretary Abhishek Chandra on Tuesday.

"Trade with Bangladesh is mainly through 8 land customs stations, 1 integrated check post in the state. Also, commercial relations have been established with Bangladesh through 2 border huts in Srinagar and Kamalasagar", he added.

-Northeast Today



















