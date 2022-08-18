DG Food issues tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of wheat

The Directorate General of Food on the Food Ministry has issued another international tender to purchase 50,000 tonnes of milling wheat, traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers is Sept. 1, sources in the Food Ministry said.

The wheat can be sourced from any worldwide origins except Israel and is sought for shipment 40 days after contract award to two ports, Chattogram and Mongla.

Bangladesh is among importing countries hit by disruption to Ukrainian and Russian grain exports caused by the fighting in Ukraine.









