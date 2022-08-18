Video
Stocks rise for 3rd running day

Published : Thursday, 18 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) rose for the third consecutive day on Wednesday as more investors participated in the trading.
DSEX, the prime index of DSE rose by 15.53 points or 0.25 per cent to 6,241, adding nearly 93 points in the past three consecutive sessions. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, advanced 7.02 points to 2,220 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) rose 5.0 points to 1,366 at the close of the trading.
Turnover on the DSE rose to Tk 11.60 billion, up Tk 12 per cent from the previous day's tally of Tk 10.35 billion.
Of the 380 issues traded, 156 closed higher, 132 lower and 92 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI), rose 56 points to 18,370 and its Selective Categories Index (CSCX) added 34 points to close at 11,005.
Of the issues traded, 116 advanced, 86 declined and 82 issues remained unchanged on the CSE trading floor. The port-city bourse traded nearly 8.06 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 247 million.


