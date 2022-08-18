Unilever BD wins Asia’s Best Employer Brands award

Unilever Bangladesh Limited (UBL) has been awarded the 'Asia's Best Employer Brands 2022' by World HRD Congress, an independent organisation recognizing achievements in human resources management across the world.

For the last three decades, the World HRD Congress has brought together thousands of professionals from over 133 countries and is one of the largest rendezvous for HR professionals globally, says a press release.

The 13th Edition of Asia's Best Employer Brand Award gathered global industry leaders and organisations at Singapore's Pan Pacific, Marina Square.

Unilever Bangladesh's best practices in talent attraction and management were showcased and applauded at the prestigious event. As a global company with a global purpose, present in over 190 countries, Unilever builds young talent and nurtures them as future leaders for markets across the globe. Unilever Cambodia Limited and Unilever Sri Lanka also won awards for exemplary initiatives in their respective countries.

Zaved Akhtar, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of UBL said, "With the accelerated digitalisation journey of Bangladesh, this is the right time to support our youth with the foundation for future of work. This award gives me great joy, as it recognises the faith our current and potential resources have on Unilever Bangladesh, to build their careers with us while serving the nation through solutions that shape our citizens' lives. Becoming a top employer of choice gives us the privilege of onboarding a diverse group of the brightest minds as partners in this endeavor of building a better planet and society."

Sakshi Handa, Human Resource Director, Unilever Bangladesh mentioned how this award reflects the talent potential in Bangladesh. "The jury highlighted Unilever's commitment to cater to the evolving demands of the youth's career preferences and the changing business environment. Through various campus programs, we offer the opportunity to take up high impact careers in a field of their choice - supply chain, marketing, finance or corporate. We also have freelancing opportunities, return from career break programs and BizMaestros - one of the best business competitions of Bangladesh, that challenges the youth to unleash their potential. As we continue to build people's capabilities through lifelong learning, such global showcasing initiatives allow us to inspire more organizations to build their agility and digital transformations and showcase the impact of Bangladesh's talent."

Earlier, Unilever Bangladesh was voted the number one Employer of Choice in FMCG industry and across all sectors through an independent survey conducted by Universum. Unilever Bangladesh also holds the award for Global Best Employer Brand in Bangladesh, presented by World HRD Congress earlier this year as an outcome of an independent research.

















