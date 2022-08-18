Pharma sector needs preparation to meet post LDC challenges



SM Shafiuzzaman

Once the country is graduated to a developing nation status the existing facilities of reverse engineering for patented and patent expired generics facilities and market access across the world will go and Bangladesh will have to be prepared to pay for royalty for patented products after 2026.

Bangladesh tried to extend the waiver of the Trade Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) primarily for six to nine years and then up to January 1 of 2033.

Currently, the LDCs have been allowed the TRIPS waiver up to January 1 of 2033, but the status is not applicable for the graduating LDCs.

However, in the 12th Minister Conference of the World Trade Organization (WTO) held early this year in Geneva, leaders of the developed countries did not agree to extend the deadline of the TRIPS for the graduating LDC.

When pharmaceuticals will be manufactured under patented guidelines, prices will go up and as a result there will be difficulties in maintaining existing affordable prices in local market and also in export market.

SM Shafiuzzaman, Secretary General, Bangladesh Association of Pharmaceuticals Industry (BAPI) and managing director of Hudson Pharmaceuticals told this while exchanging his views with the Daily Observer. He said once the country will achieve developing status there will be problem in outsourcing active pharmaceuticals ingredients (API) from abroad.

"As we know about this problem, we started establishing a API Park in Baushia of Munshigonj and already few companies have started setting up their active pharmaceuticals ingredient factories in the park", he said.

BAPI at its own financing is also setting up a central effluent treatment plant or CETP and its construction work is almost complete, Shafiuzzaman said. He also said, factories which have already set up plants in the API Park have started their research and developments activities on various products.

Research and Development (RnD) is an important issue which will assist in developing capacity to produce various drugs and face competition in post LDC market. The government should closely patronize research and developments activities, he said.

Another objective of R&D is to strengthen new drug delivery system and produce in various dosage forms including packaging and marketing.

Apart from RnD product, registration of pharmaceutical products by pharmaceuticals companies is another issue, he said adding that to secure extension of time for reverse engineering after graduation, Bangladesh should start lobbying with the World Trade Organization.

It must be able to convince the WTO to consider Bangladesh case to get additional time for being the only country which has developed pharmaceuticals industry among the LDCs.

Currently skilled manpower in organic chemistry is not adequate as its importance is yet to be felt by academicians. According to market statistics there is a rising demands for such specialized human resources and thee should be arrangements to produce graduates in synthesis chemicals, he pointed out.















