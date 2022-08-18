Bangladesh weighs egg imports to tame soaring prices

The government will consider importing eggs if necessary in an effort to rein in the rising prices of the commodity, according to Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi.

Addressing the surge in egg prices on Wednesday, the minister said, "We have discussed the matter with several bodies, including the ministries of agriculture and fisheries. However, nothing can be done overnight."

"If we find that imports would help reduce prices, we will do it."

The war in Ukraine has sent the global commodity market into turmoil, triggering an increase in the prices of essentials in Bangladesh.

But Munshi hopes that the situation will begin to normalise in the coming months.

"Many of us are optimistic about the situation improving by October. There are many factors at play. We don't know when the war will end. We can't account for that."

The government will also reschedule edible oil prices soon, according to the minister. -bdnews24.com
















