

Walton signs agreement with Microsoft

The MoU signed between the country's first 'Made in Bangladesh' tagged computer manufacturer Walton Digi-Tech Industries and the American tech-giant Microsoft, says a press release.

Sook Hoon Cheah, General Manager of Microsoft's Southeast Asia New Markets was present as chief guest at the signing ceremony.

Accordingly Microsoft will provide software along with hardware services at affordable prices through Walton Digi-Tech in Bangladesh. The American tech giant will also contribute in the country's education sector through Walton. Customers can enjoy the the services of Microsoft through Walton laptop and desktop.

The MoU signing ceremony was attended among others by Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited's Chairman S.M. Rezaul Alam, Deputy Managing Director Engineer Liakat Ali, Corporate Sales Director of Microsoft's Southeast Asia New Markets Zahid Alkadhi, Chief Partner Officer Anh Pham, Walton Digi-Tech's Chief Business Officer Towhidur Rahman Rad, Chief Financial Officer Mohammad Abdus Salam.















