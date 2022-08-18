Video
StanChart wins Asian Banking and Finance Awards

Published : Thursday, 18 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Business Correspondent

Standard Chartered Bangladesh (StanChart) recently earned two accolades at award ceremonies organised by Asian Banking & Finance (ABF).
The awards are "International Trade Finance Bank of the Year," for the nation at the ABF Wholesale Banking Awards 2022 and "Islamic Banking Initiative of the Year" at the ABF Retail Banking Awards 2022, says a press release.
StanChart was awarded "International Trade Finance Bank of the Year" for placing a relentless focus on digitisation and sustainability, constantly innovating, executing pioneering transactions, and building client-centric trade solutions.
The Bank's Saadiq Sadaqah Account was recognised as being Bangladesh's "Islamic Banking Initiative of the Year." The Standard Chartered Saadiq Sadaqah Account - the first account of its kind - is designed to empower clients to seamlessly donate profits realised in the account to a charity of their choice.
StanChart Chief Executive Officer Naser Ezaz Bijoy said, "Resilient trade remains one of the key enablers of Bangladesh's stellar economic growth. On the other hand, Islamic finance is fast approaching an inflection point - with clients seeking solutions that cater to their banking needs and their values simultaneously. I am thrilled that the Standard Chartered team has been recognised by Asian Banking & Finance for innovating and introducing trade and client-oriented solutions. A big thank you to our valued clients, regulators, and wider network - whose trust and support gives us the strength to make an impact in the present, while working towards our aspirations for the future."
With over 117 years of uninterrupted presence in the nation, StanChart is the only multinational universal Bank in Bangladesh. As the nation's longstanding partner in progress, StanChart is providing banking services to people and companies to help foster greater success, wealth, job creation, and growth. The Bank's commitment to promoting economic and social development in Bangladesh is centred around principles of sustainability and equity. StanChart's commitment to support Bangladesh's continued journey of prosperity saw the bank secure 31 major international awards in 2021.
Asian Banking & Finance (ABF) is an industry magazine serving Asia's dynamic financial services industry. At present, ABF generates content such as features, people profiles, analyses, and sector reports which are relevant to commercial, retail, and investment banking companies in Asia.
The ABF Wholesale Banking Awards honour banks that have introduced ground-breaking wholesale banking solutions, products, and services in an effort to revolutionise the industry. The ABF Retail Banking Awards honour banks and finance companies that have had a significant impact on clients and the industry via the introduction of innovative retail products, services, and strategies.


