Thursday, 18 August, 2022, 12:41 PM
Canada inflation edges down, to 7.6pc in July

Published : Thursday, 18 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM

MONTREAL, Aug 17: Inflation in Canada eased off slightly in July from its blistering pace thanks in part to lower fuel prices, but food costs continued to soar, government data released Tuesday showed.
Inflation stood at 7.6 percent year-on-year after peaking at a four-decade high of 8.1 percent in June, according to Statistics Canada.
On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in July, the seventh consecutive monthly increase.
"Consumers paid 9.2 percent less for gasoline in July compared with the previous month, the largest monthly decline since April 2020," the national statistical office reported.
Excluding gasoline, however, prices jumped 6.6 percent year-on-year in July.
The spike in prices for food purchased from stores last month (9.9 percent year-on-year) was higher than June's by half a percent. The increase was particularly acute for baked goods due to the cost of wheat, but also substantial for sugar, eggs, fruit, tea and coffee.
Part of the inflation bulge may be pinned on "lingering supply issues, but much of it is demand-driven and needs to be dealt with by monetary authorities," said Royce Mendes, a financial analyst at Desjardins bank. "So, while the Bank of Canada won't be conducting another 100bp (basis point) hike, we continue to see central bankers raising rates another 50bps in September," he added.    -AFP


