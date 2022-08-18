Video
Thursday, 18 August, 2022, 12:41 PM
Dhaka Bank observes National Mourning Day

Published : Thursday, 18 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Dhaka Bank observes National Mourning Day

Dhaka Bank observes National Mourning Day

On the occasion of 47th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Dhaka Bank Limited Observed National Mourning Day-2022, says a press release.
Emranul Huq, Managing Director and CEO of Dhaka Bank Ltd along with Senior Management Team paid tribute to the Architect of our Independenceby Giving Wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in front of Mujib Corner at Dhaka Bank Head office (Gulshan-1) premises on 16th August, 2022.
Also on the same day, A Tree Plantation Program and Discussion meeting was held on virtual platform for remembering the life and works of the Father of the Nation.
The meeting was presided over the Managing Director and CEO where all the Divisional Heads and Senior Management attended virtually for Observing National Mourning Day. A food distribution program was arranged for the underprivileged/poor/Blind/Disable/ orphan people and also Milad and Dua Mahfil were arranged on the occasion of National Mourning Day.
Additional Managing Director Mohammad Abu Jafar, Deputy Managing Directors- AKM Shahnawaj and AMM Moyen Uddin, Mostaque Ahmed,CEO of Dhaka Bank Foundation Arham Masudul Huq, Darashiko Khasru, Chief Risk Officer, Md. Shahjahan Miah, EVP and Company Secretary, Dhaka Bank Limited along with High officials of Dhaka Bank Limited were present on that Dignified National Morning Day.


« PreviousNext »

