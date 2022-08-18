Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 18 August, 2022, 12:40 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Delta Brac Housing Finance gets new name DBH Finance Plc

Published : Thursday, 18 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 227
Business Desk

The largest housing finance company of the country, Delta Brac Housing Finance Corp. Ltd. has recently changed its name to DBH Finance PLC.
In April, 2022 the shareholders gave their consent to change the name of the company in a special meeting. Recently Bangladesh Bank gave their approval for this by issuing a circular, says a press release.
In this regard, Managing Director and CEO of the company Nasimul Baten informed that because of the Brand equity of DBH, the new name will give more recognition among the existing and prospective clients. Also, the new name will be more aligned to the future business plans of the company.
Since Inception, DBH is continually working towards increasing home ownerships in the country. Currently it has 13 branches in Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet, Cumilla, Gazipur, Narayanganj, Khulna, Rajshahi and it has disbursed in excess of Tk 13,500 crore to more than 52,000 families. DBH is the only financial institution of the country to obtain highest credit rating AAA for 17 consecutive years.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
GIB inks deal with Chattogram WASA
Mercantile Bank opens sub-branches at Jigatola, Gharishar Bazar
BD, Tripura trade rises to Tk1,200cr in FY '22
DG Food issues tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of wheat
Stocks rise for 3rd running day
Unilever BD wins Asia’s Best Employer Brands award
Pharma sector needs preparation to meet post LDC challenges


Latest News
Child drowns in Pirojpur
US, Taiwan to start formal trade talks under new initiative
Matuail factory fire extinguished
Teacher couple found dead in private car
Biman launches Dhaka-Guangzhou flights
Teenage boy stabbed to death in city's Shahjahanpur
Oil prices ease as Russia output increases
Dhaka's air quality remains 'unhealthy'
Bangladesh panel begins discussion to buy Russian fuel oil
Hindus celebrate Janmashtami in Bangladesh
Most Read News
Rohingyas in India to get flats, security
China inducing rainfall to combat severe drought
Nasa readies giant Moon rocket for maiden flight
IIUC students get WAMY scholarships
Monkeypox can spread to pet dogs, doctors report
Biden signs major climate change, health care law
A crow with a parched throat quenches its thirst by drinking
A foreign military expert poses in front of a Russian Sukhoi Su-57
BNP blames 'corruption' for soaring prices of essentials
Chappell ends 45-year commentary career
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft