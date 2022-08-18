Delta Brac Housing Finance gets new name DBH Finance Plc

The largest housing finance company of the country, Delta Brac Housing Finance Corp. Ltd. has recently changed its name to DBH Finance PLC.

In April, 2022 the shareholders gave their consent to change the name of the company in a special meeting. Recently Bangladesh Bank gave their approval for this by issuing a circular, says a press release.

In this regard, Managing Director and CEO of the company Nasimul Baten informed that because of the Brand equity of DBH, the new name will give more recognition among the existing and prospective clients. Also, the new name will be more aligned to the future business plans of the company.

Since Inception, DBH is continually working towards increasing home ownerships in the country. Currently it has 13 branches in Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet, Cumilla, Gazipur, Narayanganj, Khulna, Rajshahi and it has disbursed in excess of Tk 13,500 crore to more than 52,000 families. DBH is the only financial institution of the country to obtain highest credit rating AAA for 17 consecutive years.



















