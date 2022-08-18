Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 18 August, 2022, 12:40 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Cuba authorizes foreign investment in wholesale, retail

Published : Thursday, 18 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 226

HAVANA, Aug 17: The Cuban government has announced it will allow foreign investment in domestic wholesale and retail trade for the first time in 60 years, in a move aimed at addressing critical shortages of goods.
The decision could also give a boost to local industry, all without relinquishing state control over foreign trade.
"Foreign investment in wholesale and retail trade, with state regulation, will allow the expansion and diversification of supply to the population and will contribute to the recovery of domestic industry," Economy Minister Alejandro Gil tweeted Tuesday, expanding on an announcement made late the previous night.
Foreign investors would be allowed to fully own Cuban wholesalers for the first time since Fidel Castro's 1959 revolution, while retailers could enter into public-private ventures, according to deputy trade minister Ana Gonzalez Fraga.
Until now, foreign investment has been allowed only in the domestic production of goods and in the services sector.
The move to open up a sector hitherto controlled by the communist government is indicative of the difficulty state companies face in accessing foreign currency and raw materials.
This has aggravated severe shortages in basic goods such as food, medicine and fuel, and triggered rising discontent with the government that has prompted repeated protests in recent months.
There has also been rapid growth of informal trade in essential products, triggering consumer inflation which closed some 70 percent higher at the end of last year.
- Raw materials needed - According to Cuban economist Mauricio Miranda Parrondo, "the state monopoly on foreign trade and retail is responsible for the shortage of consumer goods in the domestic market."
Gonzalez Fraga told state TV late Monday that the latest measure sought to ensure investment in "raw materials, inputs, equipment and other goods that can contribute to the development of domestic production."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
GIB inks deal with Chattogram WASA
Mercantile Bank opens sub-branches at Jigatola, Gharishar Bazar
BD, Tripura trade rises to Tk1,200cr in FY '22
DG Food issues tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of wheat
Stocks rise for 3rd running day
Unilever BD wins Asia’s Best Employer Brands award
Pharma sector needs preparation to meet post LDC challenges


Latest News
Child drowns in Pirojpur
US, Taiwan to start formal trade talks under new initiative
Matuail factory fire extinguished
Teacher couple found dead in private car
Biman launches Dhaka-Guangzhou flights
Teenage boy stabbed to death in city's Shahjahanpur
Oil prices ease as Russia output increases
Dhaka's air quality remains 'unhealthy'
Bangladesh panel begins discussion to buy Russian fuel oil
Hindus celebrate Janmashtami in Bangladesh
Most Read News
Rohingyas in India to get flats, security
China inducing rainfall to combat severe drought
Nasa readies giant Moon rocket for maiden flight
IIUC students get WAMY scholarships
Monkeypox can spread to pet dogs, doctors report
Biden signs major climate change, health care law
A crow with a parched throat quenches its thirst by drinking
A foreign military expert poses in front of a Russian Sukhoi Su-57
BNP blames 'corruption' for soaring prices of essentials
Chappell ends 45-year commentary career
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft