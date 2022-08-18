Video
BB limits money changers’ profit at Tk1.5 per dollar

Published : Thursday, 18 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 239
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has set a limit of making a maximum Tk1.5 per dollar profit by money exchange houses.
The decision was taken at a meeting between central bank and the Money Exchange Association leaders on Wednesday in the BB headquarters.
After the banks were asked a similar profit margin, this time the central bank has put a limit on the maximum profit per dollar of the money exchange houses
From now on the money exchange houses will be able to sell dollar at a price higher than the price at which it buys it, from Tk1 to a maximum of Tk1.5.
The Money Exchange Association has been notified of this limit on profits to stabilize the dollar market.
Bangladesh Bank held a meeting with the leaders of the Money Exchange Association to discuss the ongoing instability in the foreign exchange market in the country. Deputy Governor Ahmed Jamal represented the Central Bank there.
At the end of the meeting, the Executive Director and spokesperson of the BB Sirajul Islam told the media that a decision has been taken in the meeting with the Association of Bankers Bangladesh (ABB) and Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealers Association (BAFEDA).  Sirajul Islam also said, 'At present, 235 money changers are doing business with the permission of Bangladesh Bank. But there are more than 700 money changers in the market.
"We can take action if a legitimate money changer commits any irregularity. But Bangladesh Bank law enforcers have been requested to take action against those who are illegal. They are taking action in this regard and campaign is still going on.'
Before this, on August 14, the Bangladesh Bank fixed maximum profit Tk1 against per dollar for banks.


