Thursday, 18 August, 2022, 12:39 PM
Card-based forex transactions hit record Tk 397cr in June

Published : Thursday, 18 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 262
Business Correspondent

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi addressing a press conference at the Secretariat in the city on Wednesday.

Card-based foreign currency transactions hit an all-time high of Tk 397 crore in June as the number of people travelling abroad and their preference of using cards has increased.
According to Bangladesh Bank (BB) data, card-based foreign currency transactions increased to Tk 397 crore in June from Tk 356.6 crore in the previous month.
In June 2021, the foreign currency transactions were Tk 125.3 crore. The transactions crossed Tk 300 crore for the first time in May after reaching Tk 280 crore in March 2022.
Bankers said people mostly used foreign currency from their debit and credit cards during their travels abroad.
Travellers use their foreign currency in their cards mostly for payment of plane fares and travel costs, hotel booking and to bear the shopping expenses, among others, they said.
Under BB's rules, each cardholder can spend up to $12,000 a year as their personal entitlement. The foreign currency transactions increasing day by day as many people travelled abroad after the lifting of Covid-centric travel restrictions. In addition, more and more people found it safe and easy to use cards rather than bearing cash currency notes, bankers said.
Due to the recent dollar crisis, the central bank suggested travelers to use cards instead of searching for currency notes at high prices, they said.
However, bankers said the rise of foreign currency transactions was also putting pressure on the currency market. The country has been struggling with dollar crisis due to the record surge in trade deficit and lower remittance inflow.
Bangladesh's trade deficit hit a historic high of $33.25 billion in the financial year 2021-22 amid surge in imports and commodity prices on the global market.
The exchange rate of dollar hit highest Tk 119 on August 10 in the kerb market. The interbank rate of dollar has been hovering at Tk 95 in recent weeks.
The card-based foreign currency transactions had surpassed Tk 250 crore for the first time in January 2020, but began to drop sharply amid travel restrictions due to the Covid outbreak worldwide.
The card-based foreign currency transactions started rebounding strongly after July 2021 with relaxation of travel restrictions and the amount crossed Tk 250 crore in December 2021.


