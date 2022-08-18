Dishonest traders taking advantage of fuel price hike: Tipu



Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi addressing a press conference at the Secretariat in the city on Wednesday.

"A class of unscrupulous traders looks for opportunities," he said in response to questions from reporters at a press conference at the secretariat in the city on Wednesday.

Giving an example of rice price Tipu said, "Due to increase in the price of fuel oil, the price of rice should increase at least by 50 paisa per kg. But it has increased by Tk 4 per kg. They made use of the opportunity."

He said that the ministry is monitoring the market and hopes that the price will be under control by October.

Besides, regarding the unusual increase in the price of eggs, he said, "If the price can be reduced by importing eggs, we can do that too, if necessary." He said no decision has been taken yet on fixing the price of edible oil. A decision will be taken later. "Global oil prices are falling, and dollar price is increasing. The price will be fixed by coordinating these two," Tipu Munshi said.

The press conference was organised to explain the ministry's stand on the irregularities in the report of Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) regarding the distribution of subsidised family cards distributed by Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB).

Regarding the TIB report, Tipu said there could be at the most 5 percent irregularities. "There is no denying this fact. But we managed to reach 95 percent of people," he added.

Tipu Munshi pointed out several weaknesses in the TIB report.

He said although one crore people were given food at subsidised prices, TIB's sample size was only 1047 people. Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh, who was present at the press conference, said the representation of TIB is not correct.

















Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said one of the reasons for the recent increase in commodity prices is that a class of unscrupulous traders is taking advantage of the situation to hike fuel oil prices."A class of unscrupulous traders looks for opportunities," he said in response to questions from reporters at a press conference at the secretariat in the city on Wednesday.Giving an example of rice price Tipu said, "Due to increase in the price of fuel oil, the price of rice should increase at least by 50 paisa per kg. But it has increased by Tk 4 per kg. They made use of the opportunity."He said that the ministry is monitoring the market and hopes that the price will be under control by October.Besides, regarding the unusual increase in the price of eggs, he said, "If the price can be reduced by importing eggs, we can do that too, if necessary." He said no decision has been taken yet on fixing the price of edible oil. A decision will be taken later. "Global oil prices are falling, and dollar price is increasing. The price will be fixed by coordinating these two," Tipu Munshi said.The press conference was organised to explain the ministry's stand on the irregularities in the report of Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) regarding the distribution of subsidised family cards distributed by Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB).Regarding the TIB report, Tipu said there could be at the most 5 percent irregularities. "There is no denying this fact. But we managed to reach 95 percent of people," he added.Tipu Munshi pointed out several weaknesses in the TIB report.He said although one crore people were given food at subsidised prices, TIB's sample size was only 1047 people. Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh, who was present at the press conference, said the representation of TIB is not correct.