Thursday, 18 August, 2022, 12:39 PM
ILO, FBCCI to boost health, workplace safety in 10 industrial sectors

Published : Thursday, 18 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 276
Business Correspondent

International Labour Organization (ILO) and the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) signed an agreement on Wednesday to enhance workplace safety and health in ten priority economic sectors.
 Under the agreement, a number of capacity building and promotional activities will be carried out to strengthen workplace safety and health at institutional as well as enterprise levels. These activities will be supported by ILO's RMG programme funded by Canada and the Netherlands.
 Through the initiative, 15 safety units will be established to build safety culture in ten industries, namely electronic & electrical, chemical, plastic, light engineering, leather, food processing, furniture, printing and packaging, domestic RMG and steel rerolling industry.
 Simultaneously, 2400 safety representatives and 100 safety committees will be developed to improve awareness and capacity on workplace safety and health among employers and workers.
 Country Director of ILO Bangladesh, Tuomo Poutiainen; President of FBCCI, Md. Jashim Uddin; Senior Vice President of FBCCI, Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu; Vice President Md. Amin Helaly, Directors of FBCCI; representatives from various industrial sectors and business leaders were present at the signing at FBCCI auditorium in the city.
 Country Director of ILO Bangladesh, Tuomo Poutiainen said on this occasion that, "ILO is pleased to join forces with FBCCI to promote safety culture and practices in priority industries." He hoped collective efforts will help prevent many occupational accidents, injuries and diseases and save countless lives."
 All Bangladeshi enterprises with 50 or more employees have a legal binding to establish 'safety committees' comprising of an equal number of worker and employer representatives. The ILO-FBCCI initiative will develop the capacity of 900 safety committee members on fire safety and occupational safety and health (OSH). They will monitor, address and communicate on safety issues at their respective workplaces.
 "Ensuring the safety of workers is our utmost priority. We have teamed up with the ILO to invest in strong and functional safety units, safety committees and safety representatives. Strengthening workplace safety and health at institutional and enterprise levels will make our factories more safe and productive which will benefit the national economy," said Md. Jashim Uddin, President of FBCCI.
 In May this year, the ILO RMG programme organised the first Industrial Safety Forum (ISF) in Dhaka to discuss, engage and collaborate on improving workplace safety and health in all economic sectors across Bangladesh.










