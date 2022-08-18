Video
Thursday, 18 August, 2022
5 motorbike lifters held in city

Published : Thursday, 18 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 224

Police in a drive arrested five members of a motorbike theft  gang including its ringleader from Shanir Akhra and Dhalpur areas of the capital on Tuesday, police said on Wednesday.
The arrestee were Nur Mohammad, 26, Rabin, 23, Sajal, 18, Manir, 22 and Akash, 22. Nur was the ringleader of the gang.
Police in a simultaneous drives in Sanir Akhra and Dhalpur arrested them after checking the CCTV footage of Wari and Gendaraia areas of the capital during investigation of two motorbike theft cases, said a press release of DMP issued on Wednesday.    -UNB



