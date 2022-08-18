Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 18 August, 2022, 12:38 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

3 sentenced to death for murder of teacher in Jhenaidah

Published : Thursday, 18 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 251

JHENAIDAH, Aug 17: A Jhenaidah court has sentenced three people to death and another to prison until death for the murder of schoolteacher Khan Mohammad Alauddin in Shoilkupa Upazila's Shitali village.
District and Sessions Judge Md Nazimuddoula delivered the verdict on Wednesday afternoon, said public prosecutor Ismail Hossain.
The death-row convicts are Rannu Khan, Jamal Khan and Kanu Khan from Shitali village. Shamsur Rahman Khan, another local resident, was sentenced to prison until his death.
Three other suspects - Channu Khan, Jafar Khan, and Sadi Khan - were acquitted of charges. Each of the death-row convicts was also fined Tk 40,000, while Shamsur was fined Tk 25,000.
Alauddin, a primary school teacher, was involved in a land dispute. On the morning of Sept 7, 2014, Rannu got into an argument with Alauddin's sister-in-law Sharmin Nahar over the ownership of a betel tree. The convicts then attacked Alauddin and mortally injured him over the feud.
Alauddin was rescued and taken to the Shoilkupa Upazila Health Complex and then to Jhenaidah Sadar Hospital for treatment. When his condition deteriorated, they attempted to take him to Dhaka for advanced treatment. He died on the way.    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
5 motorbike lifters held in city
Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company Limited organized a doa mahfil
Kuakata hotel, eatery owners go on indefinite strike over raids
3 sentenced to death for murder of teacher in Jhenaidah
Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder hands over a cheque
Ex-councillor held for raping woman in Thakurgaon
Man to die for killing wife in Pabna for dowry
Executives of Nari Unnayan Shakti attend a view exchange meeting


Latest News
Child drowns in Pirojpur
US, Taiwan to start formal trade talks under new initiative
Matuail factory fire extinguished
Teacher couple found dead in private car
Biman launches Dhaka-Guangzhou flights
Teenage boy stabbed to death in city's Shahjahanpur
Oil prices ease as Russia output increases
Dhaka's air quality remains 'unhealthy'
Bangladesh panel begins discussion to buy Russian fuel oil
Hindus celebrate Janmashtami in Bangladesh
Most Read News
Rohingyas in India to get flats, security
China inducing rainfall to combat severe drought
Nasa readies giant Moon rocket for maiden flight
IIUC students get WAMY scholarships
Monkeypox can spread to pet dogs, doctors report
Biden signs major climate change, health care law
A crow with a parched throat quenches its thirst by drinking
A foreign military expert poses in front of a Russian Sukhoi Su-57
BNP blames 'corruption' for soaring prices of essentials
Chappell ends 45-year commentary career
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft