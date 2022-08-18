3 sentenced to death for murder of teacher in Jhenaidah

JHENAIDAH, Aug 17: A Jhenaidah court has sentenced three people to death and another to prison until death for the murder of schoolteacher Khan Mohammad Alauddin in Shoilkupa Upazila's Shitali village.

District and Sessions Judge Md Nazimuddoula delivered the verdict on Wednesday afternoon, said public prosecutor Ismail Hossain.

The death-row convicts are Rannu Khan, Jamal Khan and Kanu Khan from Shitali village. Shamsur Rahman Khan, another local resident, was sentenced to prison until his death.

Three other suspects - Channu Khan, Jafar Khan, and Sadi Khan - were acquitted of charges. Each of the death-row convicts was also fined Tk 40,000, while Shamsur was fined Tk 25,000.

Alauddin, a primary school teacher, was involved in a land dispute. On the morning of Sept 7, 2014, Rannu got into an argument with Alauddin's sister-in-law Sharmin Nahar over the ownership of a betel tree. The convicts then attacked Alauddin and mortally injured him over the feud.

Alauddin was rescued and taken to the Shoilkupa Upazila Health Complex and then to Jhenaidah Sadar Hospital for treatment. When his condition deteriorated, they attempted to take him to Dhaka for advanced treatment. He died on the way. -bdnews24.com







