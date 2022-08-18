Ex-councillor held for raping woman in Thakurgaon

THAKURGAON, Aug 17: A former councillor of Pirganj municipality has been arrested for raping a woman, police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Md Jafrul, a former councillor of ward No 9, and son of Shah Alam of the Bhelatouido area.

According to the case statement, Jafrul, in collusion with two locals -- Rumon and Rony -- raped the woman in June this year on the pretext of marriage.

Rumon had captured the rape on video and later used it to blackmail the woman, a local housewife. Both Rumon and Rony too raped the woman subsequently, threatening to make the video viral, police said. Despite acceding to their threats, the trio made the video viral, forcing the woman to approach the Thakurgaon court on August 3 to get a case registered under the Women and Children Repression and Prevention Act.

Jahangir Alam, officer-in-charge of Pirganj Police Station, said they arrested Jafrul on Tuesday. "He was produced in a court that sent him to judicial custody. Efforts are on to nab the other accused." -UNB















