Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 18 August, 2022, 12:38 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Ex-councillor held for raping woman in Thakurgaon

Published : Thursday, 18 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 260

THAKURGAON, Aug 17: A former councillor of Pirganj municipality has been arrested for raping a woman, police said on Wednesday.
The accused has been identified as Md Jafrul, a former councillor of ward No 9, and son of Shah Alam of the Bhelatouido area.
According to the case statement, Jafrul, in collusion with two locals -- Rumon and Rony -- raped the woman in June this year on the pretext of marriage.
Rumon had captured the rape on video and later used it to blackmail the woman, a local housewife. Both Rumon and Rony too raped the woman subsequently, threatening to make the video viral, police said. Despite acceding to their threats, the trio made the video viral, forcing the woman to approach the Thakurgaon court on August 3 to get a case registered under the Women and Children Repression and Prevention Act.
Jahangir Alam, officer-in-charge of Pirganj Police Station, said they arrested Jafrul on Tuesday. "He was produced in a court that sent him to judicial custody. Efforts are on to nab the other accused."    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
5 motorbike lifters held in city
Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company Limited organized a doa mahfil
Kuakata hotel, eatery owners go on indefinite strike over raids
3 sentenced to death for murder of teacher in Jhenaidah
Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder hands over a cheque
Ex-councillor held for raping woman in Thakurgaon
Man to die for killing wife in Pabna for dowry
Executives of Nari Unnayan Shakti attend a view exchange meeting


Latest News
Child drowns in Pirojpur
US, Taiwan to start formal trade talks under new initiative
Matuail factory fire extinguished
Teacher couple found dead in private car
Biman launches Dhaka-Guangzhou flights
Teenage boy stabbed to death in city's Shahjahanpur
Oil prices ease as Russia output increases
Dhaka's air quality remains 'unhealthy'
Bangladesh panel begins discussion to buy Russian fuel oil
Hindus celebrate Janmashtami in Bangladesh
Most Read News
Rohingyas in India to get flats, security
China inducing rainfall to combat severe drought
Nasa readies giant Moon rocket for maiden flight
IIUC students get WAMY scholarships
Monkeypox can spread to pet dogs, doctors report
Biden signs major climate change, health care law
A crow with a parched throat quenches its thirst by drinking
A foreign military expert poses in front of a Russian Sukhoi Su-57
BNP blames 'corruption' for soaring prices of essentials
Chappell ends 45-year commentary career
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft