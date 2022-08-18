

A sudden surge in child marriage



At least 47,414 child marriages have reportedly taken place across the country amid the Covid-19 pandemic last year. However, the report, prepared based on data of the country's 11,679 secondary schools informed 481,055 students' absence from annual examinations with 77,706 children involved in child labour in the meantime.



We fear the actual picture of this sorry state is much higher than the aforesaid statistics.



Sadly enough, the time these children are supposed to pass a joyous environment for their proper mental growth while playing the role of seedbed of their shining future, shows them the reality driven pitiless face of our society.



The social curse nips in the bud dreams, possibilities and unexplored potentials of thousands of country's girl children forcing them to experience premature pregnancy related complications, physical and social abuse to even mental trauma. It is frustrating that parents are marrying off their daughters despite knowing full well the adverse physical and mental impacts of early marriage.



While child marriage has peaked around the world during the pandemic, the situation is particularly worrying for a country like ours where the prevalence of this social curse is usually quite high and the pandemic had manifestly turned the situation from bad to worse.



Unquestionably, the pandemic driven reality has compelled many guardians to take bitter decision of marrying off their dearest children off.



But against the backdrop of government's cash incentive programmes for the pandemic hit vulnerable people, can equally call into questions why child marriage has taken such a surge at a time as now. Did the government's cash incentives not reach those vulnerable families?



Such an ominous rise in child marriage also places a question of social safety of poor girls. Poor guardians having no financial, political or local influence finding their girls harassed in the street, subjected to sexual violence often seek ultimate solution in marrying off their girls.



However, it is enshrined in the law, passed in 2017 that if a woman marries before the age 18 and a man before 21, will be fined. But we mark almost zero enforcement of law.



Without ensuring basic necessities of a family are met, we believe ending child marriage will remain a far cry. Mere laws and regulations cannot combat this curse if we fail to ensure an egalitarian society through a sustainable and equilibrium development.

