Thursday, 18 August, 2022, 12:38 PM
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Who is responsible for this brutal death?

Published : Thursday, 18 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Dear Sir
Suddenly the monstrous weight girders of the under-construction elevated expressway fell on the car, crushing me, my children, and my family. After the incident, many people like me are having this horrible fantasy and getting shocked. I have seen in India, Japan and China that when any construction work is going on, first of all, one hundred percent safety of pedestrians or moving vehicles is ensured, measures are also taken so that people's movement is not disturbed due to construction materials. This is the rule in all civilized countries.

In our country, the suffering of the people in the movement of the people rises to extreme levels with the digging of a little road. Today's lives have been vandalized due to extreme cynicism, negligence and unprofessionalism of construction contractors. It was no accident, just murder. Both government and contractors should take responsibility for this murder.
Ashikujaman Syed
Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab,
Centre for Research Innovation and Development (CRID)



