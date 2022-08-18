

Occupational safety mechanisms missing in most work places



In 2012 Chittagong's Bahaddarhat flyover girder collapsed, and 13 people died; at that time, a case was filed against 25 people from the contracting company, including CDA's executive engineer; ten years had passed. And it's surprising that we still haven't got any update regarding that. There is no media coverage about that. In 2013 Moghbazar flyover girder collapsed, and two died. Four members of a family died when a girder fell on the BRT (Bus Rapid Transit) project on Monday,15th August 2022.



As far as I know, the project started in 2012; it was supposed to be completed in 2016. Even in 10 years, the project's work is not even half done. Construction work is going on; costs are increasing. We had no idea how long it would take to finish the task. And this is normal in this country!! And we haven't learned anything from past incidents.



Two people got married last Saturday. The new couple, the son's father, and family members with two children were going through the busy road of Uttara in a private car on gov't holiday. The car was crushed when the girder fell from the crane. And the family got smashed without a scream or sound. The passer-by heard the crying of the baby from inside the car. But just for half an hour. It took more than 3.5 hours to remove the girder and move the bodies from the vehicle. Can the authority just provide three answers?



Why was the project going on without any safety protocol on a busy road?Did the crane from which the girder was being lifted have the bearing capacity?Did any skilled man operate that crane?Will authority answer these questions? Is there any accountability for these incidents?



A fire broke out in a building housing a plastics factory and a restaurant in Chawk Bazar. At least six people died. We could not immediately know the identities of the victims because their faces and bodies were unable to trace. People are burned to death by garments that lack fire safety. People are crushed by reckless truck buses. The girders collapse. After a few weeks, people forget about the investigation committee.



It is high time for Occupational Safety in Workplaces to be implemented. This will ensure fire safety and health safety. Employees deserve a safe workplace free of known hazards that could cause injury or even death. A second reason why people can get hurt at work is that they don't understand the safety requirements. Safety is often thought to be common sense, but it is not. A person may be unfamiliar with the hazards of a new job or a field in which he works.



Proper training is essential for employees in order to keep them safe and alert about the threats they should be aware of. Not only do we want employees to be mindful of hazards at work, but also to be able to identify and encourage other ways to improve safety and productivity. It is essential to implement training programs throughout the year.



It is essential to ensure machinery safety. Machinery can cause injuries in many ways; this includes human damages, equipment failures, and economic losses due to lost production. Moving parts of machinery or even rejected material can cause injury to people. The body parts can also be caught between pulley drives, belts, and rollers. Management must have a system that monitors performance and integrates changing requirements into daily management. When there are multiple activities and complex information that must be managed and taken into consideration, a system can prove helpful.



Authority must reach these goals.

* To measure the safety and health performance in construction.

* Standardization of safety assessments in the workplace.

* Management should use this standard to assess contractors' safety and health performance (or lack thereof).

* To evaluate the contractor's performance on safety and health practices on site.

* To improve the site and take corrective actions.

* To compile data to support statistical analysis and review.



Safety is not going to happen by itself. Security is not going to happen by chance. They must also be accountable for their actions. The foreman, supervisor, or crew leader is the key person at the job site - whoever is in immediate control. The authority should inspect for dangerous equipment and conditions and then cite the deficiencies. These should be done weekly (formal) or daily (informal) on specific aspects of the job. Management can look at specific tasks, such as framing, excavation, or equipment operation; Incident investigations should be done on all safety cases, from "near accidents" up.



A well-designed safety management system will perform the tasks and learn from them. They should not just gather information. Authority must find out the reason for an incident and what they can do to prevent it from happening again.



When hiring new employees, it is essential to communicate the company's safety policy. Discuss the fire and safety policy and everyone's roles. Finally, they should reflect on how important safety is. Safety procedures should not be only kept in a video or thick binder that employees have to read. All levels of management, including the top managers and supervisors, need to be involved in a practical trial. They should not hand out rules and regulations or just read them thoroughly.



Management should implement specific job training using equipment and methods. Supervisory fire and safety training is essential. Safety meetings, training, and toolbox sessions should be scheduled. Seniors should not assume that everyone knows how to do things safely. Authority should refresh the safety knowledge at least once a year. A plan for first aid is essential. Management should also make arrangements for emergency services and must restrict access to unauthorized persons in construction sites, protect tools and materials, and fireproof the site.



Safety at work is always a key topic. In Bangladesh, occupational injury and death are often caused by inadequate training in safety procedures.

Yasir Monon, Novelist, Author

of short story books









