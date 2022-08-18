12 killed, nine injured in separate road mishaps

A total of 12 people have been killed and at least nine others injured in separate road accidents in nine districts- Pabna, Naogaon, Sylhet, Patuakhali, Sherpur, Habiganj, Moulvibazar, Sirajganj and Munshiganj, in three days.

PABNA: Two men were killed in a road accident in the district on Saturday night.

The deceased were identified as Iqbal Hossain, 52, son of Yaquib Hossain of Krishnapur Village in Sadar Upazila, and Majid Shaikh, 54, son of Mohamad Shaikh of Natiabari Village under Bera Upazila in the district. They were friends and partners in a business. Both of them lived in Krishnapur Moholla in Pabna Town.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Pabna Sadar Police Station (PS) Aminul Islam said Yakub and Iqbal Hossain and Majid Sheikh were riding a motorcycle at night. When they reached Nazirpur area on Pabna-Pakshi Highway, a speedy truck coming from the opposite direction hit the motorcycle, leaving Iqbal dead on the spot and Majid seriously injured.

Later on, Majid Sheikh succumbed to his injuries on the way to a local hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Pabna General Hospital morgue for autopsies.

However, necessary steps will be taken in this connection, the OC added.

MOHADEVPUR, NAOGAON: A man and his son were killed and three others injured in a head-on collision between two motorcycles in Mohadevpur Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.

The deceased were identified as Rothin Chandra and his son Radhakantha, hailed from Manda Upazila in the district.

Mohadevpur PS OC Azam Uddin said two motorcycles collided head-on in Beiley Bridge area in the evening, leaving Rothin and Radhakantha dead on the spot.

Rothin's wife Pooja, and another motorcyclist Fahim and his wife Ayesha were also injured in the accident.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies.

The injured were rescued and admitted to a local hospital, the OC added.

SYLHET: Two people have been killed in separate road accidents in the district on Saturday.

A college principal was killed after being crushed by a human hauler in the city on Saturday night.

Deceased Awlad Hossain was principal of Jalalpur Degree College.

Police and local sources said a human hauler crushed Principal Awlad on the Sylhet-Tamabil highway in Majortila Shyamoli residential area at around 10:30pm when he was crossing the road, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Awlad Hossain dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the law enforcers are trying to detect the vehicle via CCTV footage and arrest its driver.

Shahparan (R) PS OC Syed Anisur Rahman confirmed the incident.

On the other hand, a man was killed in another road accident in the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Imran, 50, son of Haroon or Rashid of Rajabaria Village in Sadar Upazila of the district.

Kharua Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Kamrul Hasnat Mintu said a tomtom (local vehicle) was going towards Dewanganj market with some passengers.

At one stage, the tomtom turned turtle in Maheshkura Village under Kharua Union on the Nandail-Dewanganj regional road after losing its control over the steering, which left Imran dead on the spot, the UP chairman added.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Nandale Model PS OC Mizanur Rahman Bara confirmed the incident.

KALAPARA, PATUAKHALI: A forest officer was killed in a road accident in Kalapara Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Abdus Salam Biswas, 57, a resident of the upazila. He was forest officer posted in Amtali Upazila of Barguna.

Police and local sources said Abdus Salam was returning home from his office at night riding by a motorcycle.

On his way, a woods-laden tomtom hit the motorcycle in Rajpara area adjacent to Polash Filling Station on the Kalapara-Patuakhali road, which left him seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Kalapara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor shifted him to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) following the deterioration of his condition.

Later on, Abdus Salam was declared dead at the SBMCH on arrival.

Kalapara PS OC Md Jashim confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

NALITABARI, SHERPUR: An SSC examinee was killed and another injured in a road accident in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Sohag, son of Shahidul Islam, a resident of Pashchim Sameshura Village in the upazila. He was an SSC examinee from Pashchim Sameshchura High School this year.

The injured person is Ali Akbar, 24, a resident of the same area.

Police and local sources said Sohag and Ali Akbar were returning home from Barmari Bazar in the afternoon riding by a motorcycle.

On the way, the motorcycle fell on the road after losing its control over the steering in Bekikura Kazibari intersection area on the Barmari-Nanni Teenani highway, which left the duo critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Nalitabari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Sohag dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as per their request.

Injured Ali Akbar was shifted to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital for better treatment.

Nalitabari PS OC Emdadul Haque confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.

HABIGANJ: A primary school teacher was killed in a road accident in Shaistaganj Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Supta Das, 28, daughter of Pabitra Das, a resident of Mahmudpur Village under Sadar Upazila in the district. Supta Das was an assistant teacher at Nishapat Government Primary School in Shaestaganj Upazila

It was learnt that Supta was going to her school riding by an auto-rickshaw at around 9am. On the way, Supta fell down on the road while the auto-rickshaw lost control over its steering near a bridge on the Deundi Road, which left her severely injured.

Locals rescued her and rushed to a local hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries in the afternoon while undergoing treatment.

KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR: A man was killed and four others were injured in separate road accidents in Kulaura Upazila of the district on Thursday.

A man was killed in a road accident in the upazila at noon.

The deceased was identified as Mujibur Rahman Jakaria, 56, a resident of Nabinagar Village under Brahmanbazar Union in the upazila. He was the president of Brahmanbazar Union Unit of JASAD.

Local sources said a motorcycle carrying Jakaria hit hard a roadside tree after losing its control over the steering in front of Jalalabad High School on the Brahmanbazar-Fenshuganj road at noon, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Muslim Aid Hospital in the area, where the on-duty doctor referred the man to Sylhet for better treatment.

Later on, Jakaria succumbed to his injuries at a private clinic in Sylhet in the afternoon while undergoing treatment.

On the other hand, four people including a child were injured in a road accident in the upazila at noon.

The injured are United Kingdom expatriate.

Local sources said a microbus carrying some passengers was heading to Biyanibazar in Sylhet from Dhaka at noon.

At one stage, the microbus fell in a roadside ditch after losing its control over the steering in Achhurighat area on Kulaura-Juri Regional Highway, which left its four passengers injured.

They were rescued and taken to a local hospital.

Kulaura PS OC Md Abdus Saleq confirmed the incidents.

SIRAJGANJ: An elderly man was killed and another injured in a road accident in Raiganj Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Abdur Razzak, 70, a resident of Rajibpur Village in the upazila.

The injured person is Rafiqul Islam, 67, a resident of Gabtali Upazila in Bogura. He is a banana trader by profession.

Raiganj PS OC Rafiqul Islam said a bus hit an auto-van in Bhuyangati area of the upazila in the morning, leaving two of its passengers injured.

Of the injured, Abdur Razzak succumbed to his injuries on the way to a local hospital. Being informed, police recovered the body.

Filing of a case with Raiganj PS is underway in this connection, the OC added.

SREENAGAR, MUNSHIGANJ: A motorcyclist has been killed in a road accident on Dhaka-Mawa Expressway in Sreenagar Upazila of the district at dawn on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Shamim, 27, son of Siraj Hawlader, a resident of Jashaldia Purna Basankendra area under Padma Bridge North PS in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a motorcycle carrying Shamim hit hard a roadside railing after losing its control over the steering in Keotkhali area on Dhaka-Mawa Expressway at dawn, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene at around 5am on Thursday.

Hasara Highway PS OC Afzal Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.