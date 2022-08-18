

A day-long anti-corruption and integrity workshop was held in Santhia Upazila Parishad Hallroom in Pabna on Wednesday. The workshop was run by Santhia UNO Md Masud Hossain and AC Land Md Moniruzzaman. Upazila Parishad Chairman Abdullah Al Mahmud Delwar, its Vice-Chairman Sohel Rana Khokon and Agriculture Officer Sanjib Kumar Goswami also spoke at the programme moderated by JICA Representative Wares Masud. About 70 employees of different government offices and public representatives took part in the workshop. photo: observer