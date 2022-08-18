Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 18 August, 2022, 12:37 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

A day-long anti-corruption and integrity workshop

Published : Thursday, 18 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 220

A day-long anti-corruption and integrity workshop

A day-long anti-corruption and integrity workshop

A day-long anti-corruption and integrity workshop was held in Santhia Upazila Parishad Hallroom in Pabna on Wednesday. The workshop was run by Santhia UNO Md Masud Hossain and AC Land Md Moniruzzaman. Upazila Parishad Chairman Abdullah Al Mahmud Delwar, its Vice-Chairman Sohel Rana Khokon and Agriculture Officer Sanjib Kumar Goswami also spoke at the programme moderated by JICA Representative Wares Masud. About 70 employees of different government offices and public representatives took part in the workshop.    photo: observer


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
12 killed, nine injured in separate road mishaps
A day-long anti-corruption and integrity workshop
Man held with gold bars at Sharsha
Eight minors among nine people drown
Increased diesel, urea prices affect T-Aman farming at Fulbari
183 detained in six dists
Success story on dragon farming at Kalapara
Three ‘commit suicide’ in three dists


Latest News
Child drowns in Pirojpur
US, Taiwan to start formal trade talks under new initiative
Matuail factory fire extinguished
Teacher couple found dead in private car
Biman launches Dhaka-Guangzhou flights
Teenage boy stabbed to death in city's Shahjahanpur
Oil prices ease as Russia output increases
Dhaka's air quality remains 'unhealthy'
Bangladesh panel begins discussion to buy Russian fuel oil
Hindus celebrate Janmashtami in Bangladesh
Most Read News
Rohingyas in India to get flats, security
China inducing rainfall to combat severe drought
Nasa readies giant Moon rocket for maiden flight
IIUC students get WAMY scholarships
Monkeypox can spread to pet dogs, doctors report
Biden signs major climate change, health care law
A crow with a parched throat quenches its thirst by drinking
A foreign military expert poses in front of a Russian Sukhoi Su-57
BNP blames 'corruption' for soaring prices of essentials
Chappell ends 45-year commentary career
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft