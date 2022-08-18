Man held with gold bars at Sharsha

JASHORE, Aug 17: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) detained a man from border area in Sharsha Upazila of the district on Wednesday when he was smuggling gold to India.

The detained is Jony, 40, a resident of Choto Achra Village in the upazila.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of BGB-21 conducted a drive at Goga border at around 9am and arrested the smuggler, said its Captain Lt Col Tanvir Rahman.

He said a total of 16 gold bars worth about Tk 1.53 crore were seized from his possession.













