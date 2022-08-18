Video
Thursday, 18 August, 2022, 12:37 PM
Home Countryside

Man held with gold bars at Sharsha

Published : Thursday, 18 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 216
Our Correspondent

JASHORE, Aug 17: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) detained a man from border area in Sharsha Upazila of the district on Wednesday when he was smuggling gold to India.
The detained is Jony, 40, a resident of Choto Achra Village in the upazila.
Acting on a tip-off, a team of BGB-21 conducted a drive at Goga border at around 9am and arrested the smuggler, said its Captain Lt Col Tanvir Rahman.
He said a total of 16 gold bars worth about Tk 1.53 crore were seized from his possession.


