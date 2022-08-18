Eight minors among nine people drown

Nine people including eight minor children drowned in separate incidents in nine districts- Kishoreganj, Brahmanbaria, Jamalpur, Mymensingh, Noakhali, Bogura, Chattogram, Naogaon and Natore, in five days.

KISHOREGANJ: A nineteen-month-old minor child drowned in pond in Pakundia Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Sajid, son of Md Nayon Mia of Kurshakanda Village in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Sajid fell in a pond nearby the house while he was playing beside it.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him from the pond and rushed to Pakundia Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Pakundia Police Station (PS) Md Sarwar Jahan confirmed the incident.

BRAHMANBARIA: A minor girl drowned in a water body in Ashuganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Tanjina, 4, daughter of Tushar Mia, a resident of Shalukpara Village.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Tanjina fell in the water body at noon while she was playing beside it.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and rushed to Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the girl dead.

Physician of the hospital Dr Saidur Rahman confirmed the incident.

SARISHABARI, JAMALPUR: A minor boy drowned in a river in Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Himu, 8, son of Hurmuj Ali, a resident of Char Helenchari Village in the upazila. He was a fourth grader of a local school.

According to local sources, Himu went missing in a river in the village in the afternoon while he along with his friends was taking bath in it.

Later on, locals rescued him and rushed to Sarishabari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the boy dead.

Physician of Sarishabari Upazila Health Complex Dr Jannatun Naeem confirmed the incident.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A minor child drowned in a pond in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Kaiyum, 5, son of Mojnu Mia, a resident of Bagbari Village under Langair Union in the upazila.

The deceased's father Mojnu Mia said Kaiyum slipped into a pond in the area at noon while he was returning home from a shop.

Later on, his body was recovered from the pond.

Local Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Abdullah Al Amin Biplob confirmed the incident.

NOAKHALI: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Subarnachar Upazila of the district on Monday.

The incident took place in Ward No. 4 Madhya Bagya No. 14 Jame Mosque area under Char Juba Union in the upazila at noon.

The deceased was identified as Md Rezaul Haque, 6, son of Abdul Hannan of the upazila. He was a student of Pankhar Bazar Nurani Talimul Quran Madrasa.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Rezaul Haque fell in a pond at noon while he along with his friends was playing beside it.

Later on, he was rescued from the pond and taken to Subarnachar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Char Jabbar PS OC Dev Priyo Das confirmed the incident.

NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: A minor child drowned in a pond in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Maya Moni, 2, daughter of Biplab Hossain, a resident of Gochhon Village in the upazila.

It was learnt that Maya Moni drowned in a pond next to her house in the afternoon while she was playing near its bank.

Later on, the family members recovered her body from the pond.

Local UP Chairman Rezaul Karim Kamal confirmed the incident.

CHATTOGRAM: A minor child drowned in a pond in Hathazari Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Aban Tazuar Rahian, 7, son of Nazim Uddin, a resident of Chhipatali area in the upazila.

It was learnt that Rahian went to visit his maternal grandparents' house a few days back. On Sunday afternoon, he fell down in a pond next to the house while playing near its bank.

Later on, his body was recovered from the water body.

Chhipatali UP Chairman confirmed the incident.

SAPAHAR, NAOGAON: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Sapahar Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Umar Ali, son of Jamal Hossain, a resident of Mirzapur Village in the upazila. He was a fourth grader at Mirzapur Government Primary School.

Local sources said Omar drowned in a pond in the area at noon while bathing in it. Later on, his body was recovered from there.

Sapahar PS OC Al Mahmud confirmed the incident.

NATORE: A man drowned in a pond in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday while trying to flee from police.

The incident took place in Laxmipur Village of the upazila at night.

The deceased was identified as Shamsul Haque, 45, son of Amir Ali Mollah, a resident of the area.

Natore Sadar PS OC Nasim Ahmed said Shamsul Haque was gambling on the bank of the pond on Saturday night along with his friends.

On information, police raided there. At that time, Shamsul jumped into the pond to flee, but went missing there.

His body was, later, recovered from the pond on Sunday morning.

The body was, however, sent to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.











