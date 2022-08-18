Increased diesel, urea prices affect T-Aman farming at Fulbari



The cost of crop cultivation has increased due to the sudden price hike of diesel fuel and urea fertiliser. The photo shows a field being ploughed in Kurusaferusa area at Fulbari. photo: observer

Mostly marginal farmers have fallen into disarray since increased prices of the fuel and fertiliser has compelled them to count extra farming costs.

The cost of per bigha land ploughing by big tractor has increased to Tk 400 from Tk 250 while, by small tractor, it has increased to Tk 300 from Tk 200. Urea fertiliser price has increased to Tk 1,100 per bag.

The disarray is also gripping farmers because of high prices of labour and insecticides.

Marginal farmers deprived of expected benefits from Boro farming. Most of them lost their all crops hit by nor'wester.

To recoup their Boro losses, they depended on Transplanted Aman (T-Aman). But it has now been affected by high prices of fuel and fertiliser.

Farmers Abdus sattar Ali and Shoilal Chandra Ray of Kurushaferusha area said, this year it will take Tk 35,280 to farm per acre. This huge amount includes Tk 1,800 for seedbed-raising, Tk 4,200 for field preparing, Tk 5,000 for sapling planting, Tk 3,000 for weeding, Tk 3,000 for insecticide spraying, Tk 2,800 for non-urea fertiliser, Tk 10,000 for cutting, Tk 1,000 for harvesting, Tk 1,200 for irrigation-based sapling planting and post-planting irrigation, Tk 1,100 for urea, and Tk 1,300 for other costs. The paddy production is likely to stand at 40-45 maunds. If per maund paddy sells at Tk 900, the price of this paddy will stand at Tk 40,500 while the profit will be about Tk 4,000.

They added, compared to the last year, per acre farming cost has increased to Tk 4,000. The urea price has been increased by Tk 300 per bag. The labour cost has increased to Tk 450-500 against Tk 300 in the last year. Tractor fare, insecticides, and others are soaring up unabated, they further said.

Contractual farmer Saidul Islam of Kurushaferusha Village at Nawdanga Union said, they have taken contract of land at 20 maund paddy per acre. At present per maund paddy is selling at Tk 900. If the government does not raise paddy price, we will have to count loss, he maintained.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Nilufa Yasmin said, so far T-Aman has been planted on 8,500 hectares (ha) against the target of 11,350 ha in the upazila. "I hope the T-Aman planting will be finished within one-two days"

She confirmed the increased farming cost caused by high prices of fuel and urea. But farmers will not count any losses if the paddy price goes up, she maintained.







