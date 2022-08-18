183 detained in six dists

A total of 183 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in six districts- Rajshahi, Gazipur, Cox's Bazar, Natore, Bagerhat and Pirojpur, recently.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 163 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district recently.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Sunday night till Monday morning, arrested 20 people on various charges in the city.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Monday.

Among the arrestees, nine had arrest warrants, nine were drug addicts and the remaining two were nabbed on various charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from the accused in the drug case.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

Earlier, RMP and DB Police arrested 29 people in separate drives in the city from Saturday night till Sunday morning on various charges.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of Police (Media), confirmed the information on Sunday.

Among the arrestees, seven had arrest warrants, 12 were drug addicts and the remaining 10 were nabbed on various charges. A huge amount of contraband drugs were also recovered from the accused in the drug case.

Meanwhile, RMP and DB Police arrested 16 people in separate drives in the city from Friday night till Saturday morning on various charges.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of Police (Media), confirmed the information on Saturday.

Among the arrestees, nine had arrest warrants, two were drug addicts and the remaining five were nabbed on various charges.

On the other hand, RMP and DB of Police, in separate drives from Thursday night till Friday morning, arrested 29 people on various charges.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Friday.

Among the arrestees, 12 had arrest warrants, 10 were drug addicts and the remaining seven were nabbed on various charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from the accused in the drug case.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

Earlier, RMP and DB Police arrested 22 people on different charges in separate drives from Wednesday night till Thursday morning in the city.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Thursday.

Among the arrestees, 10 had arrest warrants, seven were drug addicts and the remaining five were nabbed on various charges.

A huge volume of contraband drugs were also recovered from their possession during the drives.

Legal action has been taken against the arrestees, the official added.

Meanwhile, RMP and DB Police, in separate drives from Tuesday night till Wednesday morning, arrested 29 people on various charges in the city.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Wednesday.

Among the arrestees, 10 had arrest warrants, 10 were drug addicts and the remaining nine were nabbed on different charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from the accused in the drug case.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

On the other hand, RMP and DB Police, in separate drives from Sunday night till Monday morning, arrested 28 people on different charges in the city.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Monday.

Among the arrestees, 10 had arrest warrants, seven were drug addicts and the remaining 11 were nabbed on various charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from their possession.

Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the RMP official added.

GAZIPUR: A death-row convict has been arrested after remaining fugitive for long 27 years.

Abdul Aziz, 55, the death-row convict in Billal Hossain alias Bilu murder case in Ishwarpur Bazar area under Kaliganj Upazila of the district was arrested from Narsingdi on Monday midnight.

It was informed through a press release signed by RAB-1 Assistant Director (Media Officer) Noman Ahmad.

Arrested Abdul Aziz is the son of Alfaz Uddin Molla of Moishadi Village under Shibpur Police Station (PS) in Narsingdi.

Quoting Aziz, the RAB said in a press release that Bilu and Aziz used to work as labourers at National Jute Mills in local Kholapara area. Aziz and his associates killed Bilu in broad-daylight calling him out of his residence in the morning of December 7, 1995 over stealing a gourd from an orchard of Aziz's sister-in-law Kadir.

Slain Kadir's younger brother Jalal Uddin filed a murder case against 10 persons with Kaliganj PS on that day. But, police failed to arrest Aziz and his accomplices as they went into hiding after filing the case.

Later on April 23, 2018, a court pronounced death sentences to 13 accused in connection with Billal Hossain murder and fined Tk 10,000 each.

Since the pronouncement of the verdict, accused Abdul Aziz had remained absconding for 27 years. Eight death-row convicts are now in jail while one died in jail. Three others including Falan, Alam and Manik have been absconding.

Convict Abdul Aziz's wife Shabmeher alias Swapna along with four children lives at her father-in-law's house at village Moishadi under Shibpur Police Station in Narsingdi district. Since the murder of Bilu, Abdul Aziz had never gone to his permanent address at Kaliganj. Changing his own address on the NID, he had been living in disguise at his father-in-law's house in Narsingdi. Aziz had been selling vegetables changing his profession to conceal his identity while remaining as fugitive.

UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: Eight people were arrested on different charges in Ukhiya Upazila of the district recently.

A case has been filed over the death of two Rohingya leaders by unidentified gunmen at Ukhiya Camp.

Deceased Abu Taleb's wife Tayoba Khatun, 30, lodged the case with Ukhiya PS on Thursday mentioning the name of five people.

Following the case, Armed Police Battalion (APBn) members arrested three FIR-listed accused at an early hours, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Sheikh Mohammad Ali confirmed.

Police suspect that the Rohingya leaders were killed over previous enmity.

Mohammad Shihab Kayser, commander of the 8 Armed Police Battalion, said several teams are working to nab the other culprits.

The arrested three are Shah Miah, 32, Md Soayeeb, 19, and Jafar Alam, 54. Security has been beefed up in the camp, Shihab Kayser added.

Around 11:45pm on Saturday, Rohingya leaders Abu Taleb, the head majhi of the camp's C-block and Syed Hossain, the majhi of sub-block C/9, were shot to death by unidentified gunmen on the hill slopes of C-9 Block of Camp 15 in Cox's Bazar's Ukhiya.

Mean while, five Rohingya people were detained along with local weapons in Ukhiya Upazila of the district early Monday.

The detained persons are Sultan Amin, 20, Murshid Alam Prakash Shafiq, 28, Zubair, 20, Nur Taher, 26, and Md Rafiq Alam, 18.

Additional Superintendent of APBn Police Kamran Hossain said acting on a tip-off, they raided Kutupalong No. 2 Rohingya Camp in the upazila at around 12:30am and arrested them along with local weapons.

However, legal action was taken against the arrested in this regard, the police official added.

NATORE: A team of RAB arrested six members of an inter-district thief gang in the district for stealing an agriculture tractor on Friday.

Arrestees were identified as Motiur Rahaman, 23, Zahangir Alam, 35, Sakib Hossain, 20, of Singra Upazila, and Rakibul Islam, 24, Soleman Ali, 24, and Ariful, 26, of Gurudaspur Upazila.

Police sources said, the gang is used to lift different agriculture tools, such as tractor, power tiller, and shallow machines. After changing their colour and size, they manage their sales secretly.

This information was confirmed by Forhad Hossain, company commander-Natore RAB camp.

Following a case filed by farmer Sohag Hossain with Singra PS of stealing his tractor, the RAB team conducted a drive in Bagdobe Village in Baraigram Upazila on Thursday night and recovered the tractor. The tractor was lifted from Golgolia Bazar in Singra Upazila on Wednesday.

In connection with the stealing, six members of the gang were arrested.

A case has been registered with Singra PS while the accused were taken into custody, he added.

BAGERHAT: Members of RAB arrested four people along with stolen goods of Rampal Power Plant from Fakirhat Upazila in the district on Thursday night.

The arrested persons are Russel, 38, Asad Sheikh, 32, Sohel Sheikh, 21, and Subrata Roy, 21.

RAB-6 confirmed the matter with a press release to media.

According to the press release, a total of 500 kilograms of aluminium plain sheet were stolen from Ganatra Heavy Lifters company under the power plant on August 9. Besides, some electric tools were also stolen from electric cable drum of the company on August 10.

A written complaint was submitted by sight in-charge of the company to RAB on August 11.

Based on the complaint, a team of the elite force conducted separate drives in Katakhali crossing area at around 11 pm and arrested the accused along with the stolen goods.

Legal steps will be taken in this regard, the press release added.

BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: RAB members arrested a man along with fake currencies from Bhandaria Upazila in the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The detained man is Azmol Hawlader, 38, a resident of Huda Village in the upazila.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of RAB-8 conducted a drive near Darul Huda Al Gazzali Kamil Madrasa in the afternoon and arrested Azmol, said Sub-Inspector (SI) of Bhandaria PS Faruk Alam.

He said a total of 21 notes of Tk 1,000 and 35 of Tk 500 were also seized from his possession.

However, the arrested was produced before a court on Thursday after filing a case by RAB-8 with the PS on Wednesday night, the SI added.

















