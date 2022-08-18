Three ‘commit suicide’ in three dists

Three people including two women have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Kurigram, Bogura and Naogaon, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: A young man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in Nageshwari Upazila of the district early Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Ratan Lal Robidas, 20, son of Manik Lal Robidas, a resident of Sukhati Geeraipar Village in the upazila.

Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nageshwari Police Station (PS) Nabiul Hasan said Ratan Lal was a cancer patient. He had been suffering from frustration for long due to this. On Tuesday night, he went out of the the house and did not return.

Later on, locals spotted the body of Ratan Lal hanging from a branch of a tree nearby the house on Wednesday morning and informed police.

He might have committed suicide by hanging himself from the tree at early hours on Wednesday.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over it to the deceased's family members as there was no complaint received from them, the OC added.

NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: A woman has reportedly committed suicide in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Buli Rani, 40, daughter of Anil Chandra Roy, a resident of Hatkarai Village under Bhatgram Union in the upazila.

According to local sources, Buli Rani drank poison in her house at around 8pm following a quarrel with her family members.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her, but she died before being taken to hospital.

An unnatural death case was registered with Nandigram PS in this regard

Nandigram PS OC Anwar Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.

NAOGAON: A housewife allegedly committed suicide after drinking poison in Badalgachhi Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

Deceased Sabina Khatun, 25, was the wife of Subhan Ali, a resident of Chakgopinath area in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Sabina was locked into a quarrel with her husband over family issues at noon.

As a sequel to it, she drank poison in the house at around 1:30pm out of huff with her husband.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and rushed to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College.

Later on, Sabina died at the hospital in the afternoon while undergoing treatment there.

Being informed, police recovered the body.













