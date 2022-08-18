Load-shedding hits loom production in Sirajganj

SIRAJGANJ, Aug 17: Load-shedding is hampering productions in power loom factories in the district.

Irrecoverable losses of loom operators and decreasing wage earnings are feared.

After suffering for two years amid corona pandemic, loom factories in Sirajganj are now facing the load-shedding trouble.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, loom factory owners said, they are now set to witness severe consequences.

Serious production falls are taking place in their electricity-run factories in Sirajganj Sadar, Belkuchi, Chouhali, Shahzadpur, Ullapara upazilas.

Thousands of loom owners and labourers have turned directionless.

There are about 20,000 handloom factories in the district. The number of electricity-run power looms is about four lakh.

These looms yearly produce saree, lungi, gamchha, three pieces and cloths of about one crore meters. Two lakh people are directly and indirectly engaged in loom activities.

Abdus Sattar, loom labourer of Chandangeeti Village in Belkuchi Upazila, said, "I run power loom. I have been running my family of six members for the last 25 years. I have to earn at least Tk 3,000 weekly, whatever the condition. But my income has decreased due to load-shedding. If the situation continues, it will be difficult to earn even Tk 1,500 in a week."

Loom Owner Baidyanath Ray at Belkuchi said, incomes of the people of Sirajganj are mostly dependent on looms.

Because of the load-shedding, lakhs of people are set to become jobless. Many have taken advance money from saree and lungi companies. Their productions are hampered.

"If we can't make supply of clothes timely, we'll not get new orders. If there are no new orders, our businesses will be in loss-incurring. That is why the government should look at us," he added.

President of Bangladesh Powerloom and Handloom Owners Association Badiuzzaman said, "When loom owners were trying to turn around after overcoming the corona pandemic, the load-shedding has put them in another danger. If it is lingering, many businessmen will get into danger."

Senior General Manager of Sirajganj Palli Bidyut Samiti-2 Akhil Kumar Saha said, normally load-shedding is being maintained at noon and evening in these areas. If factories are run according to the rotating load-shedding, the problem will be solved mostly.

It is being tried to ensure resilient electricity supply in industrial areas on priority basis, he added.











