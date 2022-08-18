Video
Home Countryside

Two to die in murder cases in Pabna

Published : Thursday, 18 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 217
Our Correspondent

PABNA, Aug 17: Separate courts in three days sentenced two men to death in two different murder cases in the district.
A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced a man to death for killing his wife in Sadar Upazila in 2014 over dowry.
Pabna Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Mizanur Rahman handed down the verdict at around 11:30am.
The condemned convict is Abdullah, a resident of Pashim Damua Village in the upazila. The court also fined him Tk 1 lakh.
Three more accused in the case were acquitted as the allegations brought against them were not proved.
Khandakar Abdur Rakib, public prosecutor of the court, confirmed the matter.
According to the prosecution, Abdullah shot his wife Roomana Parvin to death on October 30 in 2014 after she had denied giving him money as dowry.
Rafiqul Islam, father of the deceased, filed a case with Pabna Sadar Police Station (PS) accusing four people including Abdullah.
Later on, police submitted a charge-sheet against the accused to the court on March 10, 2015.
Following this, the tribunal judge pronounced the verdict on Tuesday.
On the other hand, a court in the district on Sunday sentenced a man to death for killing his wife in Chatmohar Upazila in 2013.
Pabna Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Mizanur Rahman handed down the verdict at around 11:30am.
The condemned convict is Sifat Ali, a resident of Dhulauri area in the upazila. The court also fined him Tk 50,000.
According to the prosecution, Sifat along with his family members strangled his wife Nasima Khatun to death on September 26 in 2013 over dowry.
A case was filed by the deceased's father with Chatmohar PS accusing five people.
Following this, police submitted the charge-sheet to the court after investigation.
One of the accused died before the trial.
Three other accused were acquitted as the allegations brought against them were not proven.


