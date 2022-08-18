Video
Thursday, 18 August, 2022
Foreign News

72% Bihar ministers face criminal cases

Published : Thursday, 18 August, 2022

NEW DELHI, Aug 17: More than 70 per cent of the newly sworn-in ministers in Bihar have declared criminal cases against themselves, the poll rights body ADR said.
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav also have cases registered against them.
Mr Kumar, who recently dumped the BJP and joined hands with the RJD to form the government in Bihar, expanded his new cabinet on Tuesday by inducting 31 new ministers. Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav had been sworn in earlier on August 10.
Consequent to the reconstitution of the Bihar Council of Ministers, the Association for Democratic Reforms and the Bihar Election Watch have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 32 out of 33 ministers, including the chief minister, submitted during the 2020 Assembly polls.
One Cabinet minister, Ashok Chaudhary of JD(U), who is a nominated member of the Legislative Council, is not required to submit his affidavit, hence his information on criminal, financial and other details are not available in the public domain, the ADR said in its report.
According to the report, 23 ministers (72 per cent) have declared criminal cases against themselves and 17 ministers (53 per cent) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.
Out of the 32 ministers, 27 (84 per cent) are crorepatis and the average assets of 32 ministers analysed is INR 5.82 crore.
The minister with the highest declared total assets is Samir Kumar Mahaseth from the Madhubani constituency with assets worth ? 24.45 crore and the minister with the lowest declared total assets is Murari Prasad Gautam from the Chenari (SC) constituency with assets worth INR 17.66 lakh.    -PTI



