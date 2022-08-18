Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 18 August, 2022, 12:36 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Dubai airport gears up to handle World Cup supporters

Published : Thursday, 18 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

DUBAI, AUG 17: Dubai International Airport, a major aviation hub, is gearing up to help ease transit travel for World Cup supporters ahead of the tournament starting in November, its director said Wednesday.
The first World Cup ever held in a Middle Eastern country is set to kick off in Qatar on November 20, and will last until December 18.
Gulf states have agreed to ease administrative procedures for fans in transit, in particular through the United Arab Emirates.
"We are actually putting together some immigration procedures which actually should make that transition between the two countries a lot easier," Dubai Airports chief Paul Griffiths told AFP.
He said online check-in will mean normal procedures can be bypassed "and then you can get in and out very quickly".
Pre-pandemic, Dubai was the world's busiest airport for international passengers.
Without specifying figures, Griffiths said there would be "quite a number of flights every day during the World Cup, ferrying fans to and from Doha", the Qatari capital, following requests by several airlines.
He said he also expected many people to "be going back and forth and enjoy their leisure time in Dubai and going back and forth just for the matches".    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dubai airport gears up to handle World Cup supporters
Romanchuk overhauls Paltrinieri to grab 1500m swim gold
Venus, Osaka exit Cincinnati in first round
Tokyo Olympics exec arrested over bribery allegations
Ronaldo blasts 'lies' over Man Utd future
Serena Williams trounced by Raducanu in Cincinnati opener
German arrested for Hitler salute to Israeli athletes
Fed Cup Basketball begins today


Latest News
Child drowns in Pirojpur
US, Taiwan to start formal trade talks under new initiative
Matuail factory fire extinguished
Teacher couple found dead in private car
Biman launches Dhaka-Guangzhou flights
Teenage boy stabbed to death in city's Shahjahanpur
Oil prices ease as Russia output increases
Dhaka's air quality remains 'unhealthy'
Bangladesh panel begins discussion to buy Russian fuel oil
Hindus celebrate Janmashtami in Bangladesh
Most Read News
Rohingyas in India to get flats, security
China inducing rainfall to combat severe drought
Nasa readies giant Moon rocket for maiden flight
IIUC students get WAMY scholarships
Monkeypox can spread to pet dogs, doctors report
Biden signs major climate change, health care law
A crow with a parched throat quenches its thirst by drinking
A foreign military expert poses in front of a Russian Sukhoi Su-57
BNP blames 'corruption' for soaring prices of essentials
Chappell ends 45-year commentary career
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft