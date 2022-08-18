Fed Cup Basketball begins today

Federation Cup Basketball competition will begin from today (Thursday) at Shaheed Suhrawardy Indoor Stadium in the city's Mirpur area with four matches are billed for the opening day.

The opening day's matches are Bangladesh Police vs Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), Joshe Fights Club vs Bangladesh Navy, Cantonians vs Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistan (BKSP) and Bangladesh Air Force vs Dhumketu Club.

A total of eight teams, split into two groups, are taking part in the meet, organised by Bangladesh Basketball Federation (BBF).

President of BBF and Bangladesh Medical Association valiant freedom fighter Dr Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin is expected to inaugurate the meet as the chief guest.



Grouping:

Group A - Bangladesh Navy, BGB, Bangladesh Police and Joshe Fights Club.

Group B - BKSP, Dhumketu Club, Bangladesh Air Force and Cantonians Club. -BSS













