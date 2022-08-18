Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 18 August, 2022, 12:35 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Fed Cup Basketball begins today

Published : Thursday, 18 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 236

Federation Cup Basketball competition will begin from today (Thursday) at Shaheed Suhrawardy Indoor Stadium in the city's Mirpur area with four matches are billed for the opening day.
The opening day's matches are Bangladesh Police vs Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), Joshe Fights Club vs Bangladesh Navy, Cantonians vs Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistan (BKSP) and Bangladesh Air Force vs Dhumketu Club.
A total of eight teams, split into two groups, are taking part in the meet, organised by Bangladesh Basketball Federation (BBF).
President of BBF and Bangladesh Medical Association valiant freedom fighter Dr Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin is expected to inaugurate the meet as the chief guest.

Grouping:
Group A - Bangladesh Navy, BGB, Bangladesh Police and Joshe Fights Club.
Group B - BKSP, Dhumketu Club, Bangladesh Air Force and Cantonians Club.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dubai airport gears up to handle World Cup supporters
Romanchuk overhauls Paltrinieri to grab 1500m swim gold
Venus, Osaka exit Cincinnati in first round
Tokyo Olympics exec arrested over bribery allegations
Ronaldo blasts 'lies' over Man Utd future
Serena Williams trounced by Raducanu in Cincinnati opener
German arrested for Hitler salute to Israeli athletes
Fed Cup Basketball begins today


Latest News
Child drowns in Pirojpur
US, Taiwan to start formal trade talks under new initiative
Matuail factory fire extinguished
Teacher couple found dead in private car
Biman launches Dhaka-Guangzhou flights
Teenage boy stabbed to death in city's Shahjahanpur
Oil prices ease as Russia output increases
Dhaka's air quality remains 'unhealthy'
Bangladesh panel begins discussion to buy Russian fuel oil
Hindus celebrate Janmashtami in Bangladesh
Most Read News
Rohingyas in India to get flats, security
China inducing rainfall to combat severe drought
Nasa readies giant Moon rocket for maiden flight
IIUC students get WAMY scholarships
Monkeypox can spread to pet dogs, doctors report
Biden signs major climate change, health care law
A crow with a parched throat quenches its thirst by drinking
A foreign military expert poses in front of a Russian Sukhoi Su-57
BNP blames 'corruption' for soaring prices of essentials
Chappell ends 45-year commentary career
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft