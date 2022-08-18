India, Australia to play two 'fantastic' five-Test series

NEW DELHI, AUG 17 : India and Australia will clash home and away in two five-Test series between 2024 and 2027, cricket's world governing body said on Wednesday as it released its international schedule.

The two heavyweights have long competed for the Border-Gavaskar trophy in a maximum of four Tests in one series, but Australia will host India for five Tests in 2024-2025 and they will meet again in India in 2027.

It is the first time in more than 30 years that they will play series contested over five Tests.

The International Cricket Council said its 12 members would play 777 international matches, including 173 Tests, 281 ODIs and 323 T20Is in the next Future Tours Programme cycle for 2023-2027.

Australia great Ricky Ponting lauded the prospect of five-Test affairs between his country and India.

"I think spectators from Australia and India and probably anyone that loved the game around the world would have liked to have seen more Test matches between Australia and India," Ponting told an ICC programme.

"So absolutely I think it's a fantastic initiative and more importantly, I think all the players will really enjoy that as well."

Australia, India and England, often called the Big Three of cricket, will feature in the largest number of Test matches in 2023-2027.

The upcoming cycle also features five major ICC events, starting with the 50-over World Cup in India next

year. -AFP











