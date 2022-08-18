A jam packed schedule for Bangladesh in ICC's new FTP cycle

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has finally published the men's Future Tours Programme (FTP) for 2023-2027.

Even though the member nations were already informed about the number of the matches they got in the next four years cycle, it indeed has become official on Wednesday.

According to the 2023-27 FTP, the 12 Full Members play a total of 777 international matches - 173 Tests, 281 ODIs and 323 T20Is - compared to the 694 games in the current cycle.

Bangladesh however got 34 Tests, 59 ODIs and 57 T20 Internationals in the newly released FTP. It was comfortably the largest amount of the matches they got in their history in any FTP cycle. Indeed Bangladesh will play 150 matches across three formats, the highest number of matches for any member nations in this cycle.

Bangladesh will start the new cycle with Ireland tour, comprising three ODIs and four T20Is and their cycle will end in March 2027 with a historical two-Test tour of Australia.

This calculation is basically for bilateral series only, so the number of matches for Bangladesh will definitely be increased. The Tigers will get the opportunity to play more matches in the bilateral series, tri-series, Asia Cup, T20 World Cup and ODI World Cup organized on the basis of the agreement with the cricket board of other countries.

Bangladesh will play two matches in each of the 17 Test series of this FTP. 12 of these series are under the World Test Championship. Besides, 18 of the 19 ODI series will be three matches. There is only one five-match ODI series against Zimbabwe in July 2026.

In T20 too, 16 of the total 18 series will be of three matches. Apart from this, there will be a four-match tour of Ireland in May 2023 and a five-match T20 series at home against Zimbabwe in April 2024.

There are two exciting tours for cricket lovers in Bangladesh in 2024. Bangladesh will play two Tests during the tour of Pakistan in August of that year. After returning from Pakistan, the Tigers will visit India again in September and play two Tests and three T20Is.

Apart from this, in March 2027, Bangladesh will end the wait of almost 24 years through their last series in this cycle as they will travel to Australia to play a two-match Test series. Bangladesh last played a Test series in Australia in 2003. Thereafter they travelled Down Under for a three-match ODI series in 2008.





Bangladesh's full schedule in 2023-27 FTP cycle

May 2023 Ireland (away) 3 ODIs, 4 T20Is

June 2023 Afghanistan (home) 2 Tests, 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is

September 2023 New Zealand (Home) 3 ODIs

November 2023 New Zealand (Home) 2 Tests

December 2023 New Zealand (Away) 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is

February 2024 Sri Lanka (Home) 2 Tests, 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is

April 2024 Zimbabwe (Home) 2 Tests, 5 T20Is

July 2024 Afghanistan (Away) 2 Tests, 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is

August 2024 Pakistan (away) 2 Tests

September 2024 India (Away) 2 Tests, 3 T20Is

October 2024 South Africa (Home) 2 Tests

November 2024 West Indies (Away) 2 Tests, 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is

March 2025 Zimbabwe (Home) 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is

May 2025 Pakistan (Away) 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is

June 2025 Sri Lanka (Away) 2 Tests, 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is

August 2025 India (Home) 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is

October 2025 West Indies (Home) 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is

November 2025 Ireland (Home) 2 Tests, 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is

March 2026 Pakistan (Home) 2 Tests, 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is

April 2026 New Zealand (Home) 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is

June 2026 Australia (home) 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is

July 2026 Zimbabwe (Away) 2 Tests, 5 ODIs

August 2026 Ireland (Away) 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is

October 2026 West Indies )Home) 2 Tests

November 2026 South Africa (Away) 2 Tests, 3 ODIs

February 2027 England (Home) 2 Tests

March 2027 Australia (Away) 2 Tests.












