Thursday, 18 August, 2022
Archers finally bring success for Bangladesh in ISG

Published : Thursday, 18 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 251

Archer finally brought the success for Bangladesh as the Bangladesh archery team won one silver and two bronze medals in the ongoing fifth Islamic Solidarity Games (ISG) in Konya, Turkey on Wednesday.
In the compound women's team event, Bangladesh team featuring Roksana Akter, Shamoly Roy and Pushpita Jaman won the silver after losing to their Turkish rivals 222-229 in the final.
In the recurve men's team event, Bangladesh team comprising Hakim Ahmed Rubel, Ruman Sana and Sagor Islam bagged the bronze medals after beating the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by straight 6-0 set points in the bronze-deciding match.
Earlier, Bangladesh beat Sudan by 6-0 set points in the pre quarterfinal and defeated Iran by 5-1 set points in the quarterfinal.
Bangladesh secured another bronze in the recurve women's team event when they defeated Uzbekistan by 6-2 set points bronze-deciding match.
Earlier, the Bangladesh team comprising promising archer Diya Siddique, Nasrin Akter and Beauty Roy beat Malaysia by 6-0 set points in the quarterfinal but lost to Indonesia by 4-5 set points in shoot off semifinal.     -BSS


