SAFF decides to wait for a few days!

Thursday, 18 August, 2022, 12:34 PM
Published : Thursday, 18 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 258
Sports Reporter

The governing body of South Asian football on Wednesday decided to wait and observe for a few days before taking any decision regarding the upcoming events and participation of India there after a suspension on India was given by FIFA recently.
A meeting of the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) was held on the day to discuss the issues followed by FIFA's suspension. There, the SAFF members decided to wait a few days before taking any decision. Apparently, the South Asian football officials granted some time to India in a hope that the Indian officials may overcome and resolve the issues soon. It is not a new thing that SAFF took a decision favouring India.
SAFF General Secretary Anwarul Haque Helal said, "We have decided to observe for a while before taking any decision regarding it. A hearing regarding the issues in the India court is scheduled for Monday. Besides, the Indian government has begun work to resolve the issue soon. Let's see what happens for a few days. If the issue is resolved by the time, it will be better. If not, we will decide about it in our next meeting."
Recently, the Supreme Court of India disbanded the All India Football Federation AIFF in May and appointed a three-member committee to govern its activities. Such action by the authority is certainly not enjoyed by FIFA. The governing body of earth's football is very strict about such interference and awarded the ban on Monday.
Therefore, the Under-17 women's World Cup scheduled to take place in India from 11 to 30 October is unlikely to be held there. Due to the suspension, India will not be able to play any international match, arranged by FIFA, AFC and even SAFF, until the world football's parent body lifts the suspension. For the same reason, India will not have the chance to play in the two SAFF Championships to be held next month. Also, there are other events. The Women's SAFF Championship is scheduled to be held in Kathmandu, Nepal from 6 to 19 September and the SAFF U-17 Championship is to be held in Colombo, Sri Lanka from 5 to 14 September.
As India was in both tournaments, the grouping and fixtures were already been fixed with them.


