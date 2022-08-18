Video
Home Back Page

10 DU students, driver hurt as bus tyre punctures

Published : Thursday, 18 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 244
DU Correspondent

A moving Maitree bus of Dhaka University (DU) on Wednesday landed on road divider as a tyre of the bus punctured leaving at least ten students of this university including the driver injured.
The accident took place at Kajla at Jatrabari in the morning.
However, no one else was injured in the incident except the students and the driver inside the bus.
It is learnt that the bus suffered a puncture while moving and veered to the right and landed on top of the road divider. The injured students have received first aid at a local hospital while the driver was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) as he was injured severally.
The injured are Khadijatul Mahima of Accounting and Information Department, Arifur Rahman of Islamic History and Culture Department, Shishir Chandra Das of Political Science Department, Mahbub Alam of Chinese and Culture Department and Amir Hossain of Tourism and Hospitality Management Department. The Maitree bus runs from IET of Narayanganj to the DU campus via Demra staff quarters.
Injured Amir Hossain said, "The tyre of a wheel of the bus was expired. Although, the concerned authorities were informed several times to change the wheel, they did not pay any heed. If this happened on the flyover, the bus would have fallen down. If something like that happened, maybe something more terrible would have taken place."


