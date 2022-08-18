Video
latest
Home Back Page

Dengue cases keep rising

98 new cases reported

Published : Thursday, 18 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 241

Ninety-eight more people were hospitalised with dengue - a viral infection - in the 24 hours to Wednesday morning as cases have continued to increase in Bangladesh.
Seventy-seven new patients were admitted to the hospitals of Dhaka and 21 outside it, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). Four hundred and fourteen dengue patients, including 346 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.
This year's death toll from the mosquito-borne viral disease rose to 17 Tuesday with one more death reported from Dhaka.
On June 21, the DGHS reported the first death of the season from the viral disease. In July, it recorded 1,571 dengue cases and nine deaths. This year, the directorate has recorded 4,081 dengue cases and 3,650 recoveries so far.     -UNB


