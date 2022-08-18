Video
Thursday, 18 August, 2022
Mirsharai Level Crossing Crash

One probe body finds gateman, microbus driver responsible

Published : Thursday, 18 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 238
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM Aug 17: The investigation committee of deadly collision between a train and a microbus at a level crossing in Chattogram's Mirsharai has found the gateman and the vehicle's driver liable for the accident.
The investigation body headed by Divisional Transport Officer of Bangladesh Railway (Eastern Region) Ansar Ali, submitted its findings on Wednesday. In the collission 13 people were killed on July 29 last. "The report states that Saddam Hussain, the gateman at the Khoiyachhora waterfall crossing, and Golam Mustafa, the driver of the microbus, were responsible for the accident, said the report.
Probe body further said, Mustafa was among 11 people who died at the scene of the accident on July 29. Meanwhile, gateman Saddam is currently in jail in a case over the incident.
The microbus was bringing 16 students including four teachers of the R&G Coaching Centre in Chattogram's Hathazari back from a picnic at the Khoiyachhora waterfall when Mahanagar Prabhati train hit the vehicle and pushed it along the tracks for over 1 kilometre. Two more passengers on the microbus later died from their injuries in hospital care. According to report, although the gateman had lowered the bar ahead of the train's approach, he was not at the crossing when the accident occurred.







